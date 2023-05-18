Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 12:18 PM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.44K Followers

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Heather Hollander - Vice President, Investor Relations

Gina Boswell - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Julie Rosen - President

Wendy Arlin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alexandra Straton - Morgan Stanley

Simeon Siegel - BMO Capital Markets

Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Olivia Tong - Raymond James

Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo

Mark Altschwager - Robert W. Baird

Operator

Good morning. My name is Christie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Bath & Body Works First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Ms. Heather Hollander, Vice President, Investor Relations at Bath & Body Works. Heather, you may begin.

Heather Hollander

Good morning, and welcome to Bath & Body Works' First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call may contain forward-looking statements related to future events and expectations. Please refer to this morning's press release and the risk factors in Bath & Body Works' 2022 Form 10-K for factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Today's call contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to this morning's press release and supplemental materials for important disclosures regarding such measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Joining me on the call today are Gina Boswell, Chief Executive Officer; Julie Rosen, President, Retail; and Wendy Arlin, Chief Financial Officer.

I'll now turn the call over to Gina.

Gina Boswell

Thank you, Heather, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you all joining us today. I'll start this morning with a review of our

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.