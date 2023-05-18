Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 12:26 PM ETEagle Materials Inc. (EXP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.44K Followers

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Haack - President and Chief Executive Officer

Craig Kesler - Executive Vice President, Finance & Administration and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Trey Grooms - Stephens Inc.

Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson

Asher Sohnen - Citigroup

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Stanley Elliott - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Adam Thalhimer - Thompson, Davis & Company

Philip Ng - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Keith Hughes - Truist Securities

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to Eagle Materials Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Eagle's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Michael Haack. Mr. Haack, please go ahead.

Michael Haack

Thank you, Jamie. Good morning. Welcome to Eagle Materials conference call for our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023. This is Michael Haack, joining me today are Craig Kesler, our Chief Financial Officer; and Bob Stewart, Executive Vice President of Strategy, Corporate Development and Communications. There will be a slide presentation made in connection with this call.

To access it, please go to eaglematerials.com and click on the link to the webcast. While you're accessing the slides, please note that the first slide covers our cautionary disclosure regarding forward-looking statements made during this call. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from those discussed during the call. For further information, please refer to this disclosure which is also included at the end of our press release.

Today, I am proud to announce record results for Eagle Materials across the board, safety, financial and operational. This is remarkable when you think about all the market uncertainties that have reared their head during these

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.