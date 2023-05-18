Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.44K Followers

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Lin - IR

Daniel Zhang - Chairman & CEO

Joe Tai - Executive Vice Chairman

Toby Xu - CFO

Trudy Dai - CEO, Taobao & Tmall Group

Jiang Fan - CEO, Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group

Conference Call Participants

Ronald Keung - Goldman Sachs

Alicia Yap - Citi

Alex Yao - JPMorgan

Gary Yu - Morgan Stanley

Jerry Liu - UBS

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Alibaba Group's March Quarter 2023 and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Robert Lin, Head of Investor Relations of Alibaba Group. Please go ahead.

Robert Lin

Thank you. [Foreign Language] Mr, Zhang, Chairman and CEO; Joe Tai, Executive Vice Chairman; Toby Xu, Chief Financial Officer; we have also invited Trudy Dai, the CEO of Taobao and Tmall Group; and Jiang Fan, the CEO of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group. This call is also being webcasted from the IR section of our corporate website. A replay of the call will be available later today.

Now let me quickly cover the safe harbor. Today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. For detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our latest annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the U.S. SEC were announced on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements, except as required under applicable law.

