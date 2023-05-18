Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RingCentral: Great Prospects, But Looming Debt Covenants Make It A Hold

May 18, 2023 1:36 PM ETRingCentral, Inc. (RNG)1 Comment
Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
900 Followers

Summary

  • RingCentral has been growing exceptionally quickly for a decade running.
  • It has also been generating positive operating cash flow throughout most of that time, and it is making progress towards profitability.
  • The fundamentals end up looking excellent for RingCentral, but then we find out that it has convertible notes due in 2025 and 2026 that represent 96% of the market cap.
  • This creates the prospect of significant dilution, at minimum, and makes what would otherwise be a good investment a hold.

RingCentral office building in Miami, Miami, FL, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Overview

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is a B2B communications software company. It provides a unified platform for video, phone calls, and any other kind of digital media, such as documents. This comes along with an analytics and reporting capability. To be more specific RingCentral

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

RingCentral

RingCentral

This article was written by

Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
900 Followers
Investment analyst and prop trader primarily covering the technology sector.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.