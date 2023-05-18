Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Trip.com: Betting Big On Chinese Demand

Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • Trip.com Group Limited is a travel service provider that offers various travel-related services, primarily in the Chinese market.
  • China recently ditched its zero-COVID policy. With things dying down, our view is that travel should begin to pick up in the coming months.
  • Economic weakening will impact international expansion and demand in the near term but the company should naturally bounce from its current depressed state.
  • The company can be highly profitable and grow quickly, as evidenced by its pre-FY20 performance. Our view is that they can replicate this.
  • Based on our valuation of the business, we see an upside of 20%.
Investment thesis

Most of the company's exposure is to the Chinese market, which has been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. With things beginning to look up, we have the potential to see a bounce back from Trip.

Welbeck Ash Research
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BKNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

