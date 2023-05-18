Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CSX Corporation (CSX) Bank of America Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference - Transcript

May 18, 2023 12:41 PM ETCSX Corporation (CSX)
CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Bank of America Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference Call May 18, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Boone - EVP, Sales & Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America

Ken Hoexter

We are here in Boston for our 30th Annual Transport Conference, the Rail Air Transport, Airlines And Industrial Conference. To open our conference we welcome CSX and Kevin Boone, EVP of Sales and Marketing, a position he has held at CSX since June of 2021 after serving as Acting CFO. He started at CSX back in 2017.

Also, here in the audience is Matt Korn from Investor Relations. We welcome Kevin to our conference for the third time in the past four years. Welcome CSX for its 15th consecutive year and 20th time in the 22 times we hosted the conference. So thank you to CSX for your steadfast commitment to the conference.

CSX is actually one of our top rail-focused dots given its sustained operating performance, built-in capacity for growth and solid operational execution. We've got a lot to cover in the 35 minutes. So I'm going to take the seat, join Kevin and just jump right in with some questions.

So, Kevin, let me turn it over to you. I guess, I understand you've got a few thoughts, updates on service levels, what your key messages as we're now more than halfway through the second quarter?

Kevin Boone

Yeah, well, first of all, thanks for having me. I think two of those are virtual right? Two of the three. Well, this is the first time back in Boston in a long time. Selfish last night I was here. So I wasn’t awake by the end of that again. But, no, there's a lot to talk about. We have a lot of excitement. Lot of energy around CSX. We’ve obviously had a leadership change and that’s

