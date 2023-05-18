Bet_Noire

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate subsector metrics in Consumer Discretionary. It is also a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLY) and the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD), whose holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each subsector: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for retailing in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in retail companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance. A floor of -100 is set for VS and QS when the calculation goes below this value. It may happen when metrics in a subsector are very bad.

Current Data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Auto + Components -32.37 -11.75 0.0607 1.2062 0.0092 13.26 23.74 0.0603 1.5581 0.0371 19.01 22.24 -8.18% -6.49% Durables + Apparel 18.99 -6.83 0.0674 0.7812 0.0380 20.64 34.92 0.0525 0.7042 0.0323 18.59 46.35 0.95% 8.39% Retailing -10.91 2.39 0.0478 0.6612 0.0358 27.64 34.68 0.0491 0.8514 0.0388 25.42 36.10 -0.05% 9.66% Services -2.42 9.01 0.0255 0.4121 0.0224 16.83 34.63 0.0321 0.4068 0.0200 13.99 35.42 -0.40% 9.94% Click to enlarge

Value and Quality Chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by subsector (higher is better).

Value and quality in consumer discretionary (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution Since Last Month

The value score has improved in auto/components and services. Quality has deteriorated in retailing.

Variations in value and quality (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum based on median returns.

Momentum in consumer discretionary (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

The only undervalued subsector relative to 11-year averages is durables and apparel. However, its quality score is slightly below the historical baseline. Consumer services are marginally overvalued, and they have the best quality score in the sector. Retailing is overvalued by about 11% regarding my metrics, and it is close to its quality baseline. The less attractive subsector is auto and components: it is overvalued by more than 30%, and the quality score is below the baseline.

RCD Fast Facts

Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has been tracking the S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary Index since 11/01/2006. It has 55 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.40%, whereas the capital-weighted fund XLY features a management fee of 0.10%. All positions have the same weight after every rebalancing, but they may drift with price action. The next table lists the current top 10 holdings with fundamental ratios. These are the constituents with the highest momentum since the last rebalancing. Their aggregate weight is 22.2% of asset value. Risks related to the top holdings are much lower than in XLY, where Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) represent about 25% and 14% of assets, respectively.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. 2.44 53.68 55.78 46.65 0 PHM PulteGroup, Inc. 2.40 42.28 5.99 7.46 0.92 HAS Hasbro, Inc. 2.32 -68.07 71.96 14.02 4.52 AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. 2.31 -80.11 280.14 73.47 0 DHI D.R. Horton, Inc. 2.20 6.19 7.57 10.09 0.89 LEN Lennar Corp. 2.16 26.35 7.10 11.41 1.31 ORLY O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 2.11 10.86 27.15 25.21 0 RCL Royal Caribbean Group 2.11 80.45 N/A 17.39 0 NVR NVR, Inc. 2.08 26.95 12.27 14.08 0 MCD McDonald's Corp. 2.07 -1.56 31.50 26.48 2.07 Click to enlarge

Ratios: Portfolio123.

RCD has lagged XLY by 2.6 percentage points in annualized return since inception. Moreover, the risk measured in maximum drawdown and standard deviation of monthly returns (named "volatility" in the next table) is significantly higher.

Total Return Annual. Return Drawdown Sharpe Volatility RCD 244.17% 7.76% -68.00% 0.4 23.28% XLY 409.86% 10.35% -59.05% 0.54 19.79% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123.

Nonetheless, RCD has beaten XLY by more than 30% in total return in the last three years:

RCD vs. XLY , trailing 3 years (Seeking Alpha)

Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF is a good instrument for investors seeking a consumer cyclical ETF with a limited exposure to the largest companies in the sector (especially Amazon and Tesla). The equal-weight fund has been disappointing between 2006 and 2020, but it has outperformed since then.

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a retail company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0478 (or price/earnings below 20.92) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

PLAY Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. CHS Chico's FAS, Inc. DBI Designer Brands, Inc. WSM Williams-Sonoma, Inc. AN AutoNation, Inc. MUSA Murphy USA, Inc. ABG Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. GPI Group 1 Automotive, Inc. JWN Nordstrom, Inc. Click to enlarge

It is a rotational list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.