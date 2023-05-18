CaliberCos' Low Float And Low Price IPO Attracts Intense Volatility

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

A Quick Take On CaliberCos

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) raised $4.8 million in an upsized IPO of its Class A common stock that priced its shares at $4.00, below the expected range.

The firm provides investment access and management for investors interested in middle-market alternative assets.

The stock has been subject to intense pricing volatility and presents a high risk to fundamental investors, although day traders may view the stock as attractive from a trading perspective.

I remain cautious about CWD, and my outlook is Neutral [Hold] until the dust settles from the post-IPO volatility.

CaliberCos Overview

Scottsdale, Arizona-based CaliberCos was founded to operate as a vertically integrated asset management company to enable investors to have access to middle-market investment vehicles, private syndicates and direct investments.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO John C. “Chris” Loeffler, II, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously Senior Associate at PwC in Phoenix.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Real estate

Private equity

Debt facilities

As of June 30, 2022, CaliberCos had booked fair market value investment of $32.8 million in equity as of June 30, 2022 from investors.

CaliberCos - Client Acquisition

The firm markets its investment products directly to family offices and institutions and through outside investment advisors.

The company's investment opportunities are typically projects "that range in value between $5 million and $50 million."

Marketing and Advertising expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Marketing and Advertising Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 2.3% 2021 2.7% 2020 2.9% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Marketing and Advertising efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Marketing and Advertising spend, has risen to 19.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Marketing and Advertising Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 19.7 2021 11.8 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

CaliberCos’ Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for asset management was an estimated $217 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $1.37 trillion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 25.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing range and complexity of investment opportunities as well as an increasing digitization of asset management processes.

Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the U.S. asset management market:

U.S. Asset Management Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Hedge funds

Real estate funds

Financial institutions

Private equity funds

Corporate acquirers

Others

CaliberCos Financial Performance

The company’s filed financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

Reduced negative operating profit

A swing to cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 42,983,000 85.5% 2021 $ 56,033,000 47.9% 2020 $ 37,877,000 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ (1,688,000) -3.9% 2021 $ (22,109,000) -39.5% 2020 $ (26,310,000) -69.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 89,000 0.2% 2021 $ (698,000) -1.6% 2020 $ (5,446,000) -12.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 989,000 2021 $ (15,015,000) 2020 $ (15,769,000) (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

As of June 30, 2022, CaliberCos had $5.1 million in cash and $203.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, was negative ($4.5 million).

Commentary On CaliberCos’ IPO

In an unusual start to public trading, within a few hours after the beginning of trading, CWD’s stock was halted for approximately one and a half hours due to volatility.

When the halt was lifted, the stock soared to $8.80, followed by closing at $6.00.

Today’s share price action has seen a high of $13.00 and a low of $7.05 at press time, showing continued high pricing volatility in the short term.

While we don’t know the reasons for the volatility, IPO stocks with sub-$5.00 prices can attract day traders seeking volatility.

Furthermore, only 4.5% of the company's stock was floated in the IPO, indicating the stock is extremely low float and subject to wider swings on a relatively small volume of trading.

In the last few years, IPO companies with wildly gyrating stock prices in early trading days have generally not performed well over the medium or longer term.

Perhaps it’s because institutional investors are concerned about the company's fundamentals or its volatile trading history.

So, firms that experience such volatility in their IPO may be shunned by longer-term oriented institutional investors.

As for valuation, at its current stock price of around $7.00, the company is being valued by the market at approximately 5.3x for its Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple.

A basket of publicly held Investment & Asset Management companies as compiled by noted valuation expert Dr. Aswath Damodaran indicated an EV/Sales multiple of 5.42x and a net margin of 25.18% in January 2022.

The firm’s trailing twelve-month net margin is only 0.8%, so the stock still looks richly priced on a profitability basis.

While the company is growing revenue quickly and beginning to become profitable and cash flow positive, the U.S. economy is entering a period of macroeconomic slowdown or recession as interest rate hikes take their toll on activity and valuations.

For investors looking at the company on a medium- or longer-term basis, my outlook is Neutral [Hold] until the dust settles from the current ultra-high volatility the stock is experiencing.