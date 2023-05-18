Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Countercyclical Investment Opportunities For REIT Investors

May 18, 2023 2:04 PM ETAMT, CCI, CTRE, CUBE, FRT, FRT.PC, GLPI, KRG, LSI, OHI, REG, VICI
Andrew J. Nelson profile picture
Andrew J. Nelson
132 Followers

Summary

  • The economy is clearly slowing, if not contracting. REIT investors should consider pivoting to property sectors with stronger countercyclical performance.
  • Top options for a slowing or contracting economy include health care and self-storage, though the oversold retail sector may present some opportunities.
  • Despite excellent long-term drivers, industrial stands to see outsized losses in the coming months along with the highly pro-cyclical hospitality sector.
  • These repositioning moves should not be overplayed, however. The economy spends vastly more time expanding than contracting, so the prudent investor will want to position for the long haul.

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot

Commercial property owners face some daunting challenges, as I discussed in a recent article, which makes me bearish on REITs overall right now. A credit crunch is spiking just as property market conditions are softening - a deadly combination for many

Quarterly Returns of REITs vs. Direct Commercial Real Estate Investment

Nelson Economics analysis of data from Nareit, NCREIF, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis

Annual Ranking of REIT Retuns by Property Type

Nelson Economics analysis of Nareit data.

Average Quarterly Returns, Equity REITS, 1994-2023

Nelson Economics analysis of Nareit data.

Average Quarterly Returns in Expansions vs. Recessions Equity REITS, 1994-2023

Nelson Economics analysis of Nareit data.

Equity REIT Quarterly Returns and Ranks by Property Sector, Expansion versus Recession, 1994-2023

Nelson Economics analysis of Nareit data.

Equity REIT Quarterly Returns and Ranks by Property Sector, GDP Growth 1% But No Recession, 1994-2023

Nelson Economics analysis of Nareit data.

This article was written by

Andrew J. Nelson profile picture
Andrew J. Nelson
132 Followers
Andrew J. Nelson is a real estate economist with deep experience in the property sector. His expertise spans all property types, with particular focus on the retail and office sectors, as well as research methods and modeling. He served as Chief U.S. Economist for Colliers International for almost five years, leading the national research team and supervising the content of the firm’s national market reports and white papers. Additionally, he developed the firm’s economic and property market perspectives and served as the firm’s primary U.S. economic spokesperson in the media and at industry events. Prior to Colliers, Andrew spent eight years at Deutsche Asset Management (RREEF), most recently as Director, Research & Strategy in the Americas, where he managed the U.S. Research team and was the retail sector and sustainability specialist. He has also held a variety of other leadership positions in both the public and private sectors including HOK, the World Bank, HUD, and Deloitte.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I maintain positions in diversified and select specialty REITs

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.