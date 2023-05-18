Krystal Biotech: A Promising Gene Therapy Innovator
Summary
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a promising gene therapy innovator that is benefitting from sector rotation.
- The lead gene therapy (B-vec) is designed to treat a debilitating skin condition coined dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
- Though B-vec has a small addressable market, other gene therapy franchises like KB407 for cystic fibrosis can capture a much larger market size.
- I do much more than just articles at Integrated BioSci Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Such a study indicates that the greatest investment reward comes to those who by good luck or good sense find the occasional company that over the years can grow in sales and profits far more than industry as a whole. - Phillip Fischer (Warren Buffett's second mentor).
Author's Note: This is an abbreviated version of an article originally published in advance on May 18, inside Integrated BioSci Investing for our members.
If you've been following the market closely, you can see there are early signs of sector rotation back into biotech. That is to say, Wall Street is pulling capital from other sectors to allocate to biotech. That explains the recent biotech market resurgence. Underlying the rotation is the tremendous amount of biotech companies that are delivering robust clinical data and gaining unprecedented approval.
By strategically positioning your investments and trades during this time, you can capture more investment profits. One of those beneficiaries of the aforesaid phenomenon is a gene-therapy innovator dubbed Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS). In this research, I'll feature a fundamental analysis of Krystal and share with you my expectation of this intriguing equity.
Figure 1: Krystal chart.
About The Company
As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with Krystal Biotech, Inc., I recommend that you skip to the next section. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Krystal is focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies to fill the unmet needs of rare diseases.
As shown below, most pipeline assets are in their early-stage investigation. The sole exception is B-vec which already cleared its Phase 3 study. Additionally, the firm has a wholly-owned subsidiary dubbed Jeune Aesthetics which also leverages gene therapy to treat aging and/or damaged skin conditions.
Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline.
Technology Platform
Viewing the figure below, you can see that Krystal's HSV-1 vector platform has key differentiating characteristics. For example, you can dose the patient directly (i.e., in vivo) rather than having to do it in test tubes.
As a highly efficient genetic cargo, the HSV-1 vector can carry large genes into the patient. Nevertheless, those genes don't incorporate into the patient's DNA, which prevents potential toxicity. That aside, the ability to have repeated dosing makes it different from the commonly used vectors, AAVs.
Figure 3: HSV1 gene delivery platform.
Notably, you can see that HSV1 has high infectivity, which means that it has broad applications to various tissues like skin, lungs, the cornea of the eyes, etc. Here's your proof in the pudding. That is to say, nearly all people got a cold sore in their lifetime, which is due to the high infectivity of HSV1. Harnessing HSV1's power, Krystal removed its virulent genes and loaded the viral coat with beneficial genes to treat rare genetic conditions.
Figure 4: HSV1's broad application.
Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa
As a serious and ultra-rare blistering disease, dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) is caused by COL7A1 gene mutations. Consequently, the COL7 protein is defective, thus preventing the outer skin layer (i.e., epidermis) to anchor to an inner layer (i.e., dermis). As a devastating result, this structural deficiency causes severe skin blistering, separation, and wound, as depicted in the figure below.
Figure 5: DEB pathophysiology.
Beremagene Geperpavec for DEB
Given the serious nature of DEB and without an available treatment, you can bet that there is an extremely strong demand to fill the need. Ergo, a novel and exotic solution like Beremagene Geperpavec (i.e., B-VEC) is ideal for DEB.
Here's how it works: the B-Vec cream coating the HSV1 vector that ferries the missing COL7A1 genes to the patient's cell on the skin. The corrected COL7 protein then allows the skin's layers (epidermis and dermis) to anchor together. The ultimate result is structural integrity restoration.
Figure 6: B-vec for DEB.
Robust Clinical Data
Now, all the sound underlying science/medicine is meaningless unless B-vec can demonstrate clinical efficacy. As you know, I'm in favor of gene therapy for certain conditions and not others. For DEB, you can bet that I'm highly optimistic here.
In the GEM-3 pivotal study, 31 patients suffering from DEB are designed to receive either B-vec or a placebo cream. The study is overall high-quality, as it's double-blinded with randomization. However, you can say that I'm nitpicking when it comes to data analysis.
And you guessed it correctly, I didn't like the fact that the study is open-label. Moreover, there were only 31 patients in the trial. Nonetheless, this is an ultra-rare condition, and you can imagine it's extremely difficult to recruit patients.
Figure 7: GEM-3 trial design.
In the figure below, you can appreciate that B-vec demonstrated superior and robust efficacy compared to placebo. For both the 3 months and 6 months periods, wound healing is achieved in 71% to 67% of B-vec-treated patients versus the corresponding 20% and 22% of patients on the placebo. Since the p-value were all less than 0.05, you can ascertain that these are real findings rather than random occurrences.
Figure 8: Robust B-vec data.
Estimated Market
With only 9K patients afflicted by this condition globally, B-vec's total market size is quite limited. Given that the company can ascribe a premium reimbursement (i.e., $200K to $400K annually), the total addressable market is still over $500M.
You can imagine that it made sense to reward B-vec with a premium reimbursement to foster the innovation process for an ultra-rare disease like DEB. Else, no company would take roughly 7-10 years to develop a drug that burns about $1B in the process, only to lose profits in the launch.
Figure 9: Estimated DEB market.
Financial Assessment
Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll assess the 1Q2023 earnings report for the period that ended on March 31.
Like most developmental-stage biotech, Krystal has yet to generate sales. As such, it's more meaningful for us to check other salient metrics. On that note, the research and development (R&D) registered at $12.2M compared to $9.3M for the same period a year prior.
Additionally, there were $45.2M ($1.76 per share) net losses versus $49.9M ($1.99 per share) net declines for the same comparison. It's great that Krystal is narrowing its bottom-line depreciation.
Figure 10: Key financial metrics.
About the balance sheet, there were $355.5M in cash, equivalents, and investments. Against the $48.8M quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 4Q2024 before the need for additional financing. Simply put, the cash position is strong relative to the burn rate.
Potential Risks
Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for Krystal is whether B-vec can gain FDA approval for DEB. Moreover, there is a risk that other franchises might post subpar outcomes. In that event, the stock is likely to tumble over 50% and vice versa. As a young company, Krystal might grow too aggressively and thereby consume too much cash.
Concluding Remarks
In all, I issued a highly speculative buy recommendation on Krystal Biotech, Inc. with a 4.8/5 stars rating. As an intriguing growth stock, Krystal Biotech takes the prudent approach of prioritizing the advancement of the first and most crucial gene therapy before others. Phase 3 data showed that B-vec is an excellent solution for DEB. Keep in mind, DEB has a small market size. Nonetheless, other orphan conditions being brewed in early clinical trials (like the CF franchise) has multi-blockbuster sales potential. You also have the Jeune Aesthetic subsidiary to drive further value growth in the coming years.
I hope you enjoyed reading this general free article. Members of our Private Investment Group, Integrated Biosci Investing get EXCLUSIVE catalyst-focused research on this company in advance. Our catalyst-forecasting EDGE allows members to profit BIG amid this bear market. As the #1 Biotech Group for Growth Investing and Power Catalysts Trading, you can leverage our expert EDGE to know biostocks would fly soon.
Now, you can emulate Warren Buffett by making two solid decisions a year. Make your first decision by hitting that “FOLLOW” button on top for the latest updates. Make your second great decision by getting your FREE 2-week trial NOW!
This article was written by
Founded by Dr. Harvey Tran MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaboration with other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing LLC (“IBI) is a growing community of experts and everyday investors who help one another to invest better.
We bring to you a NEW investment philosophy called “Integrated BioSci Investing.” It's a distillation of value/growth investing wisdom from gurus such as Warren Buffett, Buffet's mentors (Ben Graham and Phil Fischer), and Sir John Templeton that are adapted specifically for biotech stocks.
IBI's analytical research is powered by the integration of (medical, scientific, and market) expertise to deliver unprecedented accuracy in clinical trial forecasting that, in and of itself, is one of the requisites to finding alpha bioscience investment.
Ultimately, our tireless due diligence and the wisdom of IBI members translate into strong returns for you. To name a couple of winners, Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP), CryoPort (CYRX), and Guardant Health (GH), correspondingly delivered 679.1%, 778.3%, and +435.9% for our subscribers."
As an IBI member, you’ll enjoy the following EXCLUSIVE benefits: daily real-time research articles that are comprehensive and more in-depth than free research articles; access to the chat room with many experts and everyday investors for you to ask your questions live about your favorite stocks (you’re expected to get an answer no later than 24 hours); ability to view our high performing portfolios and their pertinent updates; consulting on strategies to help you set up your own portfolios; Our best ideas and their updates via a research article or chat; potential to have research featured on your favorite companies; ability to reach Dr. Tran via phone call or Skype as you wish.
CLICK the orange FOLLOW button to receive the FREE real-time alerts on our articles and blogs.
CONNECT with Dr. Tran through his LinkedTree https://linktr.ee/DrHarveyTran
READ more on www.drtranbiosci.com (and make sure to register for our mailing list).
LEARN about Dr. Tran’s background in an in-depth article by following this link. http://www.drtranbiosci.com/p/dr-tran.html
"Stellar therapeutics for patients. Differentiated intelligence for investors. Premium valuations for firms."
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
As a medical doctor/market expert, I'm not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself and my affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. I'm also NOT responsible for the action of my affiliates. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized. That aside, I'm not giving you professional medical advice. Before embarking on any health-changing behavior, make sure you consult with your own doctor.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.