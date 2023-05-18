Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Artificial Intelligence Investing Hype Needs A Reality Check

May 18, 2023 2:32 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDXAAPL, ABNB, AI, AMD, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, NVDA, QQQ, RIOT, UBER3 Comments
Logan Kane
Summary

  • The 2000s saw big gains in tech-driven labor productivity and steep losses for tech investors. The 2010s saw slow productivity growth but a bull market in tech.
  • What gives? NASDAQ investors overpaid in 2000 but got a great deal in 2010. History shows dozens of similar examples with each new technological innovation.
  • Hype over AI investing has quickly caused a bubble to form in AI stocks.
  • Although AI has the potential to speed up innovation, the current AI investing mania needs a reality check.

Artificial Intelligence Technology, OpenAI Conversation Automation

Just_Super

Any stocks tangentially having to do with artificial intelligence have seen rallies of 50%, 100%, or more in a matter of months. However, while the technology is brand new, the underlying cycle of hype and disappointment is as old as time. During the

Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

