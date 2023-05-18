Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 1:42 PM ETuCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.44K Followers

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jillian Zeng - Investor Relations

Chaohui Chen - Director and Chief Executive Officer

Yimeng Shi - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Theodore O'Neill - Litchfield Hills Research

Vivian Zang - Diamond Research

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the uCloudlink First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jillian Zeng, Investor Relations for uCloudlink. Please go ahead.

Jillian Zeng

Thanks, everyone for joining us on our first quarter 2023 earnings call today. The earnings release is now available on our IR website at ir.ucloudlink.com as well as our newswire surveys.

I will give a brief introduction to our uCloudlink management team. Mr. Zhiping Peng is our Co-Founder and Chairman of Board of Directors; Mr. Chaohui Chen is our Co-Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Yimeng Shi is our Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Chaohui Chen, our Co-Founder and CEO will begin with an overview of the company’s recent business highlights which will cover the earnings presentation posted on our IR website. Mr. Yimeng Shi, our CFO will then discuss company’s operation highlights and financial results.

Before we proceed, please note that this call may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and observations that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entity by

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.