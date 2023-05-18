A Look At The Cogent Communications Deal With T-Mobile

gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

For those of you wondering why Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) stock peaked at the $73.58 level on May 3 as depicted in the chart below, it was partly because of its acquisition of Wireline from T-Mobile (TMUS), for just $1. The price can make you think that some distressed entity is being acquired, but, this is a fully functional communications business including long-haul fiber networks initially owned by Sprint.

However, the upside has not been sustained, which could be due to investors having second thoughts about the deal's relevance for Cogent, which is highly leveraged and has to pay dividends too. Therefore, the aim of this thesis is to assess the transaction in terms of revenues, synergies, and cash generation as well as propose a target for the stock in case of a buy.

First, I look into the reasons for such a deal.

Why Cogent Acquired Sprint's Assets

This is an American Internet Service Provider aka ISP that carries data over intercontinental connections and is one of the largest traffic backbone operators in the world. In fact, as a major ISP, it exchanges internet traffic with other ISPs like Lumen Technologies (LUMN) as part of a process called peering.

As such, it had peering arrangements with Sprint back in 2008 before it was acquired by T-Mobile a decade later, which means that by acquiring Wireline's assets Cogent can considerably expand its internet traffic carrying capacity, namely its fiber footprint. There is also access to the dark fiber market, as well as transit and collocation services while also expanding geographically and making a foray into a new customer category, namely enterprise customers in addition to Netcentric and SMBs which it already covers.

However, it must be mentioned that some of the technologies used are relatively old as they have not been upgraded because of not forming part of T-Mobile's core business. Hence, for services like MPLS, which use dedicated leased circuits, Cogent will have to consider alternatives like Software-defined WAN which is more optimized for traffic over multiple links. For others, it will have to migrate them over its on-net infrastructure, implying additional expenses as I will detail later.

Moreover, there is a $0.4 million acquisition cost relating to professional fees paid to experts who assessed the value of the assets purchased as shown below, implying that the 1 dollar paid is just the tip of the iceberg.

Furthermore, since this is a dividend-paying company just accomplishing its forty-third consecutive quarterly increase, it is important to assess whether additional costs incurred can impact the company's ability to continue pleasing shareholders, as service revenue grew only 4% Y-o-Y in the first quarter (Q1) while annual dividends were raised by 6.3%.

Therefore, the next step is to look into synergies.

Revenue and Cost Synergies

Scanning the earnings call transcript, Sprint Wireline generated around $570 million in 2022 which, by the way, is only about 18 million dollars less than Cogent generated for the same period, meaning that this acquisition should see it scaling up significantly. However, some services will be shuttered down in the course of this year thereby reducing the number of non-core products from 30 to 4, resulting in a run rate of around $490 million by year-end. The longer-term run rate (2024 and onwards) is estimated at $440 million.

These revenues and costs are tabled below, with those in green and red being relevant for 2023.

Main features of the Cogent-T-Mobile deal extracted from the Earnings Transcripts (seekingalpha.com)

Pursuing further, some of the services which are actually running on other service providers' premises will be migrated to Cogent's on-net infrastructure, enabling cost synergies of $180 million on T-Mobile's North American network. Along the same lines, with the traffic running on Cogent-owned infrastructure, additional savings of about $25 million are possible together with some $15 million in O&M (operations and maintenance). Therefore, adding up, some $220 million of synergies are expected plus some other SG&A-related for which figures have not been specified.

Now, as for the costs, the $0.4 million already paid forms part of cumulative due diligence fees of roughly $2.6 million. Additionally, about $61 million has been disbursed as working capital to mostly fund the 30 international subsidiaries till the process of migrating employees, customers, and vendors to Cogent's representatives abroad is effected. Out of that $61 million, $31 million will be refunded by T-Mobile in installments.

There are also revenue synergies as empowered with the acquisition, Cogent has started to sell optical transport services to support customers in owning dedicated fiber connections. On top, the service will be provided using an Opex model, whereby customers do not need to spend capital to build. Well, the dollar amount to be obtained has not been mentioned, but in a period where both inflation and the cost of borrowing are high, the prospect of owning their own network infrastructure without having to spend money upfront is certainly appealing.

There are also other goodies for Cogent, with the acquirer entering into an agreement with T-Mobile for the MNO (mobile network operator) to purchase $700 million of IP transit services spanning over 54 months. Now, provisioning of this service does not entail any additions or amendments to Cogent's on-net infrastructure, and therefore the $700 million will flow directly to the EBITDA section of the company's income statement, but in a staggered way.

Estimating the Cash and Exposing Volatility

Thinking aloud, in addition to the acquisition, and an initial transition period of about two years during which services will be migrated to Cogent's infrastructure, T-Mobile will become a client and purchase products like transit as mentioned earlier. For the MNO which still needs high-speed fiber and associated solutions to connect its cellular base stations, it enables offloading of non-core assets while retaining a partner relationship with Cogent.

Now, in order to obtain a simple estimate of the financial dimension of the deal in 2023, I extracted the relevant figures and summarized them in the table below, which, for simplification reasons, does not include the $220 million of synergies I mentioned earlier as these would be split between Cogent and T-Mobile.

Thus, considering that the deal was closed on May 1 and that there are still eight months left in 2023, I adjusted the estimated revenue of $490 million to $327 million ((490x8)/12). I did likewise for the transit revenues and adjusted the professional fees by subtracting the amount already paid. This leads to $317 million in net revenues for this year. Now, considering Cogent's free cash flow margin of 5.23%, about $17 million (317 x 0.0523) of levered FCF is possible. Thus, the deal could be cash-generating.

This is something important for a company that pays yields of nearly 6% and prides itself on dividend growth, but, consumed nearly $80 million in capital expenditure during the last fiscal year while generating only $173 million of cash through operations and had to pay nearly $174 million to shareholders. This resulted in a levered FCF of $30.8 million, with the company left with $184 million of cash and $1.42 billion of gross debt at the end of 2022. Thus, with proceeds from the deal, it could increase its FCF significantly this year, making it less likely to cut distributions.

Now, it is precisely for income reasons considering that one can obtain 4%-5% from a CD account which justifies an investment in Cogent. In this case, its dividend yields are above the sector median by more than 78%. Therefore, as Wireline's revenues get added to Cogent's revenues, the stock has the potential to produce a 16% upside from the actual $62-$63 range back to the $73 peak.

However, the path could be volatile as the value strategy prevails, as the Federal Reserve has not completely excluded the possibility of a further rise in interest rates to combat inflation. Here, its high Price-to-Sales and Price-to-earnings multiples can be detrimental to the stock. Along the same lines, at more than 150%, the debt-to-capital ratio is much higher than peers in the Communications sector. To this end, the ratio of total gross debt to trailing last-12 months' EBITDA (adjusted for the Sprint deal) rose slightly from 5.39x in Q4-2022 to 5.47x at the end of Q1.

There could also be volatility during Q2's earnings call in August, when attention will be on the execution. Normally, in such a deal when old technology has to be replaced by new with migration works involving customers, things can take a little longer to materialize and there can also be hidden costs.

Opportunity Amid Morosity

However, there are opportunities too as exemplified by the IP transit services where Cogent can satisfy additional demand out of existing capacity implying no additional investment. Thus, the deal augurs well for profitability. There are also cross-selling opportunities for example with dark fiber, but, this may take time as there is a learning curve for the company's sales force.

In conclusion, by going through the details provided by the management, this thesis has shown that the transaction provides an opportunity for Cogent to scale rapidly or by nearly two times based on 2022 revenues, while only increasing its net debt by $21.7 million at the end of Q1. Growing this way also enlarges its customer base and improves its competitive position in an industry where growth is morose, except for some of those in the satellite business.

Understandably, some may be spooked by such a move when most corporations are reducing leverage for economic slowdown reasons, but, depending on the execution, it has certainly increased the company's growth and cash-generation prospects while not deteriorating the balance sheet by much. On top, there are about $220 million of synergies.