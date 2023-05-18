Maksim Luzgin

Investment Overview

The Pharmaceutical giants Sanofi (SNY), Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY), headquartered in France, Denmark, and the US respectively, together account for >90% of the US market for insulin drug products.

The pricing of insulin - a life-saving drug used by ~8.4m of the ~37m Americans who suffer with Type 1 or 2 Diabetes - has long been a contentious issue, but in the past few months, all 3 of these companies have announced massive cuts to the prices of many of their insulin drug products.

On March 1st this year, Eli Lilly announced:

price reductions of 70% for its most commonly prescribed insulins and an expansion of its Insulin Value Program that caps patient out-of-pocket costs at $35 or less per month.

2 weeks later, Novo Nordisk followed suit, announcing:

it is lowering the U.S. list prices of several insulin products by up to 75% for people living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Products include both pre-filled pens and vials of basal (long-acting), bolus (short-acting) and pre-mix insulins, specifically Levemir®, Novolin®, NovoLog® and NovoLog® Mix 70/30. Novo Nordisk is also reducing the list price of unbranded biologics to match the lowered price of each respective branded insulin.

2 days after that, Sanofi revealed that it:

will cut the list price of Lantus (insulin glargine injection) by 78% and establish a $35 cap on out-of-pocket costs for the treatment for patients with commercial insurance.

Each announcement was received with cheer by advocacy groups, who have long campaigned for lower insulin prices, observing that, for example, one in five people with insulin dependent diabetes currently have to ration their supply due to the expense of insulin - which was apparently, until March this year, the sixth most expensive liquid on the planet.

But why are these changes happening now, and how does it impact the fortunes of each of Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, and Eli Lilly? Let's begin by answering the first question, before answering the second.

Slashing Insulin Prices - An Act Of Altruism Or A Last Resort?

Pharmaceuticals are often accused of over-charging the public for drug products, and for hiking prices annually, often well ahead of the rate of inflation. Their powerful lobbies and complex and secretive network of agencies - including health insurers and pharmacy benefit managers ("PBMs") and employers - who make pricing decisions, means holding the Pharma industry to account has been difficult.

Last year, however, the Biden Administration signed the $750bn Inflation Reduction Act into Law, which included drug pricing provisions such as not allowing Pharmas to hike prices by more than the rate of inflation, and capping the out-of-pocket costs for insulin for Medicare Part B enrollees at $35.

Of course, only Americans over the age of 65 are eligible for Medicare, so this provision failed to help the uninsured or anybody ineligible for Medicare, or anybody whose insurance was provided by their employer. Thanks to Lilly, Sanofi and Novo Nordisk's price cuts however, now almost nobody will be expected to pay >$35 per month for their insulin.

These Pharmas resisted public and government pressure to lower insulin prices for years, and although the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA") changed the game for seniors, the drug companies were not obliged to make the price cuts they did - so why did they?

There are several reasons, and altruism may not be top of the list. First of all, in 2021 the generic drug company Viatris (VTRS) - my latest SA note here - won approval for the first interchangeable biosimilar version of insulin, named Semglee. Interchangeable means the FDA agreed that to all intents and purposes Semglee was the equivalent of any of Lilly, Novo or Sanofi's products, theoretically meaning that Viatris could substantially undercut these Pharmas on price, and perhaps force them to drop their own prices.

In fact, Viatris opted to launch 2 different versions of the drug - a branded, and unbranded, and priced the branded version similarly to e.g. Sanofi's Lantus - ~$400 per 5-pen package - whilst making the unbranded ~65% cheaper than Lantus.

The reason? Pharmacy Benefit Managers ("PBMs"), who act as middlemen in drug pricing negotiation between Pharmas and insurers - prefer the high price drugs. Pharmas essentially game the system by raising prices of their drugs, which enables them to offer PBMs higher "rebates" or discounts on each sale to the public, which in turn ensures the PBMs include their drugs on formulary lists i.e. the lists of drugs that insurers can reimburse patients for.

As mentioned, drug pricing is a complex, secretive business - even though Viatris had a much cheaper version of Semglee available, it was not in the PBMs financial interests to include it on their formulary lists, therefore patients ultimately were not feeling the benefit.

Eventually however, Pharmas would have to acknowledge the reality that biosimilar and generic versions of their drugs - whose formulas had not changed much in many years meaning no new patent protection could be conjured up - would drive down the prices they could charge for insulin.

According to analysis published by the New England Journal of Medicine ("NEJM") the nonprofit drug company Civica has also developed an interchangeable insulin biosimilar that it intends to sell for $55 per 5-pen box, with no rebates on offer, and the State of California has invested ~$100m into developing more such biosimilars, meaning the game is almost up.

Furthermore, the uniformity of insulin drugs meant that PBMs could ask for larger and larger rebates in exchange for inclusion on formulary lists - in short, the 3 Pharmas could see that its pricing models were no longer sustainable - as Novo Nordisk states in its 2022 20F submission (annual report):

In 2022, payers continued to leverage their size and control to demand higher rebates, particularly in the insulin segment, but increasingly in the GLP-1 category, as well. As a result, average prices after rebates for the Novo Nordisk portfolio in 2022 in the United States declined. Ultimately, pricing pressure is expected to continue in the future, driven by: increasing rebates in the commercial segment, the effect of payer consolidation, increasing exposure to high rebate channels such as Medicare and Medicaid, as well as increasing competition from biosimilars.

It is finally worth noting that these Pharmas sales of insulin on China and pricing will be heavily impacted by the country's switch to Volume Based Procurement ("VBP") for insulin for hospitals, which will drive down sales, price, and profit in the region.

To summarize, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have finally seemed to have realized that it was time to move on from an unpopular and outdated method of insulin drug pricing - even if it is only because it is now convenient for them to do so and will actually save them hundreds of millions of dollars per annum because of the rebate system.

What kind of impact will this have on their revenues, profitability, and ultimately, company valuation and share price?

Moving On From Insulin - Why Novo Nordisk, Sanofi And El Lilly Won't Lose Out By Slashing Prices

Share price performance of Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi - past 3 years (TradingView)

As we can see above, across the past 12 months Eli Lilly's share price has increased in value by 48%, Novo Nordisk's by 62%, and Sanofi's by just 2.4%. We can note a slight dip in the share prices of all 3 companies last August when the IRA was introduced, and a pronounced subsequent decline, but we can also that all 3 companies' share prices have made substantial gains since April, at least in part due to their insulin price cuts, although all 3 companies are developing new opportunities that make their insulin franchises look paltry by comparison.

Lilly's market cap valuation is currently $414bn, and its share price has risen by >435% across the past 5 years. Novo Nordisk's market cap valuation is $371bn, and share price +250% over the past 5 years. Sanofi's market cap valuation is $134bn, and share price +37% over the same period.

The reality is that Lilly and Novo Nordisk in particular are moving on from insulin. In Q1'23, Novo's insulin division earned revenues of ~$1.9bn, while the company reported total revenues of ~$8bn. Insulin makes up a sizeable chunk of the company's revenues - ~25%, but by no means the majority.

In Eli Lilly's case, sales of Humalog, Humulin, and Basalgar, its insulin drugs, accounted for revenues of ~$3.8bn in FY22, or ~16% of all revenues. Sanofi's Lantus and Toujeo drove respectively $2.3bn and $1.1bn of revenues in 2022, out of Sanofi's total revenues of ~$43bn.

In short, these companies are by no means dependent on insulin revenues and it is unlikely that any of the drugs mentioned above form part of management's plans for growth.

In the case of Lilly and Novo, these 2 companies have developed a new class of drug known as GLP-1 receptor agonists that are expected to obliterate the peak sales of any of its insulin products. Novo Nordisk's Semaglutide has been approved to treat Type 2 diabetes ("T2D") under the brand name Ozempic, and obesity under the brand name Wegovy, whilst Lilly's Tirzepatide has been approved for T2D as Mounjaro, and is likely to be approved in weight loss this year.

Analysts and the market believes that these new drugs could easily generate $25bn per annum, meaning Semaglutide could be worth ~$50bn per annum in peak sales to Novo, and Tirzepatide the same for Lilly. This helps to explain why both companies share prices have shown such exceptional growth and not been negatively impacted by perceived losses in revenues from insulin based products.

Patients still require insulin of course, and the number of people with diabetes is growing rapidly - Novo says that:

According to the International Diabetes Federation, the number of people with diabetes is projected to increase from 463 million today to 700 million in 2045.

The company adds (in its 2022 20F submission) that:

Diabetes and Obesity care is Novo Nordisk’s largest segment comprising more than 80% of sales. The epidemic growth in the number of people with diabetes, continuing transition from older to newer insulin generations, increasing use of GLP-1, new delivery devices and market share gains are all driving Novo Nordisk’s growth within the Diabetes and Obesity care segment.

In other words, neither Novo nor Lilly are expecting their diabetes franchises revenues to shrink - they are actually expecting them to skyrocket, as does the market.

In Sanofi's case, the French Pharma does not have a Semaglutide or a Tirzepatide up its sleeve, but it does have the autoimmune drug Dupixent, which grew revenues from $5.25bn in 2021, to $8.3bn in 2022, and could earn as much as ~$18bn per annum in peak sales, analysts believe, as well as a growing oncology division, traditionally strong vaccines division, plus rare diseases and consumer healthcare franchises.

Concluding Thoughts - Insulin Pricing Won't Derail Lilly And Novo's Rising Valuations, While Sanofi Remains At A Crossroads

To summarize the recent events surrounding insulin pricing, although a cynic may believe that the 3 Pharmas which dominate this market - Sanofi, Novo, and Eli Lilly - acted opportunistically as opposed to altruistically in relation to dropping their insulin prices, there are some positives to be taken from recent developments - and not just in terms of patients, but perhaps shareholders also.

Attitudes towards insulin pricing were outdated and outmoded, and even though change may only have come about thanks to the emergence of superior biosimilar generics, a lack of innovation in insulin drug product development, and demands for larger rebates from PBMs, it is ultimately good news for all parties that change has finally occurred.

The reality is that if you are long Novo or Lilly, insulin pricing is unlikely to be central to your investment thesis, as it is no longer central management's plans for growth. With their respective products Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, these 2 pharmas are likely going to rule the roost in diabetes and weight loss markets for a generation, and their growth prospects are therefore arguably the best in the Pharmaceutical industry.

Reporting, Q1'23 earnings, Novo revealed that Ozempic revenues increased by 63% year-on-year, to $2.8bn, and Wegovy sales increased by 225%, to $660m. For Lilly's part, the company reported that sales of Mounjaro in Q1'23 were already $568m, despite the product only being launched in June last year.

Lilly also revealed that sales of Humalog were down 25% year-on-year, to $461m, and Novo that its insulin division sales were down 10% annually, but compared to the revenue opportunities in Diabetes and weight loss, this is scarcely a problem for either company. Meanwhile, Sanofi revenues grew 5.5% annually in Q1'23 and the company was able to announce 2 new approvals for Dupixent, including Atopic Dermatitis, a double-digit billion market.

In terms of the investment opportunities for all 3 Pharmas at the present time, shareholders certainly don't need to be worrying about whether cheaper insulin pricing will destabilize growth or valuation, although the market has been pricing in the expected success of Semaglutide and Tirzepatide. Lilly's current trailing price to earnings ratio is >70x, and Novo's is 44x.

By 2030, however, Novo and Lilly especially could be $100bn revenue companies, if expectations around these 2 drugs are met, which means that shares could still be good value even at such a premium to current revenues and profit. The share price of Sanofi, meanwhile, has found some real momentum after hitting lows of $38 last August after the IRA was first passed, and now trades close to a 5-year high, whilst its trailing PE ratio of ~15.5x makes the company a potential buy for very different reasons. It should also be noted that all 3 companies pay dividends, Sanofi's yielding 2.6%, Lilly's 1%, and Novo's 0.75%.

Whatever you may think of the Pharma industry's attitude to drug pricing - and there is an argument that is not about greed but actually about R&D - could Lilly or Novo have developed Semaglutide / Tirzepatide without the funds from its insulin franchises? Lilly and Novo are emerging as the 2 most important companies in this industry, and an optimist could speculate that their new drugs could significantly reduce the number of people who require insulin. Expect to hear more and more about GLP-1 receptor agonists in the coming years - as they are likely to become amongst the best-selling drugs in history.