Why Sanofi, Novo Nordisk And Eli Lilly Slashing Insulin Prices Is Good News For Investors

May 18, 2023 2:29 PM ETLLY, NVO, SNY
Edmund Ingham
Summary

  • Lilly, Sanofi and Novo Nordisk control 90% of the global insulin market, but despite slashing the prices of their drugs, all 3 companies' share prices are on the rise.
  • These 3 pharmas have been accused of hiking prices of insulin so much so that 1 in 5 insulin-dependent diabetics have had to ration their supplies.
  • Finally, the US government capped out-of-pocket costs at $35 for Medicare patients, and now all 3 companies have slashed prices for all other patients.
  • The news has not interrupted the stellar growth of Novo and Lilly's share prices however which are being driven by their GLP-1 receptor agonists targeting diabetes and weight loss.
  • These drugs are expected to be all-time best-sellers, capable of generating revenues >$50bn per annum potentially. Sanofi's share price has also recovered from an initial slump related to insulin price cuts.
Insulin syringe pens wrapped in dollar bills on a blue background

Investment Overview

The Pharmaceutical giants Sanofi (SNY), Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY), headquartered in France, Denmark, and the US respectively, together account for >90% of the US market for insulin drug products.

The pricing of

Why Novo Nordisk, Sanofi And El Lilly Won't Lose Out By Slashing Insulin Prices

Share price performance of Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi - past 3 years (TradingView)

Edmund Ingham
9.14K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

