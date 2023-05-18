Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sonae - SGPS SA (SOSSF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 2:01 PM ETSonae, SGPS, S.A. (SOSSF)
Sonae - SGPS SA (OTC:SOSSF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joao Dolores - CFO & Executive Director

Rui Almeida - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jose Rito - Caixabank

Antonio Seladas - A|S Independent Research

Joao Pinto - JB Capital

Operator

Good afternoon. We welcome you to Sonae's Quarter 1 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I now hand over the conference over to Mr. João Dolores. Please go ahead, sir.

Joao Dolores

Hi, everyone. Good to have you with us today. Welcome to Sonae's results conference call for the first quarter of 2023. .

Besides myself and the Investor Relations team, we have on the call of Rui Almeida from MC; Paulo Simões from Worten; Luís Mota Duarte from Sierra; and Cristina Novais from Bright Pixel.

As you know, the first quarter of the year was marked by a quite complex macroeconomic context. Geopolitical tensions remain strong. We continue to witness significant inflationary trends and also rising interest rates, which continue to put pressure on the disposable income of households.

In Portugal, food inflation reached roughly 20% in the quarter, and we saw inflation also affect our cost base, most notably in Worten's salaries. Nevertheless, our businesses proved once again their resilience, and adapted quickly to mitigate these impacts, namely by absorbing parts of the inflation levels to protect households and continue to deserve the preference of consumers.

Before we cover the results of our BUs, as usual, I would like to give you a quick note on our portfolio management activity. In the quarter, we continued to make some important moves, namely by acquiring the remaining 10% stake in Sierra for €89 million, again, representing a sort of 10% discount over Sierra's NAV at the end of the year, and we now own 100% of this business.

