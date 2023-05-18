Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Monolithic Power Systems Inc - Excellent Balance Sheet But Rich Valuation

Summary

  • Monolithic Power Systems saw a slight decrease QoQ in terms of revenues, but are still expected to end 2023 higher than 2022, unique among many other companies in the sector.
  • Semiconductor companies are cyclical, but Monolithic seems to prove they have a diverse enough market to cater to that their revenues stay more resilient.
  • The current valuation is too high though in my opinion and I rate the company a Hold.

Robotic arms with silicon wafers for semiconductor manufacturing

PhonlamaiPhoto

Interlude

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) specializes in developing and producing advanced semiconductor solutions for a broad range of industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial applications. With a focus on power management technology, the company has established

The revenues the company generated

Company Revenues (Earnings Report Q1)

The end markets the company has

Company End Markets (Investor Presentation)

The balance sheet for the company

Balance Sheet (Earnings Report Q1)

The shares outstanding for Monolithic

Shares Outstanding (Macrotrends)

A comparison between MPWR and the S&P 500

MPWR vs S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

The Moose Investor focuses on covering companies primarily within the tech sector but also ventures into other industries occasionally. Analysis of companies and a convincing decision is what will be found here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

