Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Presents at MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

May 18, 2023 2:29 PM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference May 18, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Belsky - Chief Strategy Officer and EVP, Design & Emerging Products

Conference Call Participants

Sterling Auty - MoffettNathanson

Sterling Auty

We're all set. All right. Thanks, everyone, for joining us. My name is Sterling Auty. I'm a software analyst here at SVB MoffettNathanson. Very happy to have with us, Scott Belsky, who is the Chief Strategy Officer, Head of Design and Emerging Products. And Scott is going to be making his way up to the podium. As he does that, he actually brought a video to share with us to give just some highlights. So why don't we go ahead...

[Audio/Video Presentation]

Love it. Scott, thanks for joining us. Really appreciate it.

Scott Belsky

Yes, of course, because I was like try to like show, not to tell, but there was a quick like myriad of assets representing some of the separate doing across the company.

Sterling Auty

Well, it's great because a number of the companies that cover its infrastructure software, you can't do anything like that to show a video. So it's great to see some of the products in action.

But maybe for those that are in the audience and joining us live on the webcast, you have a new role over the last several months. Maybe just give people a little bit about who you are, your new role within the company and where you're focused.

Scott Belsky

Sure. So I came into Adobe through the acquisition of Behance back in 2012. Behance is now a network of around 40 million creatives around the world showcasing their work on their portfolios, came in and was -- it was at Adobe for about three years in my first and helping develop some of

