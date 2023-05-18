Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Agnico Eagle: Growing Bigger, But Do Investors Benefit (Rating Downgrade)

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Agnico Eagle Mines Limited posted a net income of $1,816.89 million in 1Q23, or $3.86 per diluted share, compared with $119.08 million, or $0.31, in 1Q22.
  • Production in the first quarter of 2023 was 812,813 Au ounces above the 660,604 Au ounces produced last year.
  • A quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share has been declared.
  • I recommend buying Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares between $55 and $53.8, with possible lower support at $51.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

The soaring price of Gold

JodiJacobson

Part I - Introduction

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is part of the preferred long-term gold miners I have covered quarterly on Seeking Alpha since 2014. The company reported its first quarter 2023 results on April 27, 2023.

Note: This

Map

AEM Map Presentation May (AEM Presentation)

Table

AEM 1Q23 Highlights (AEM Presentation)

Table

AEM guidance (AEM Press Release)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

AEM Quarterly Gold production per Mine 4Q22 versus 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

Chart

AEM 1-Year Chart Gold, Silver, Copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

AEM Quarterly Production History (Fun Trading)

AEM included three new producing mines (Detour, Fosterville, and Macassa). The 1Q23 is the fourth full quarter of production, combining Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold. However, the Canadian Malartic mine is indicated at 50%.

Chart

AEM Quarterly Production History per Mine in 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

All-in sustainable costs, or AISC, were an average of $1,125 per ounce in 1Q23 compared to $1,075 in the prior-year period. Inflationary pressures did not help.

Chart

AEM Quarterly AISC History (Fun Trading)

Chart

AEM Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

The gold price was $1,892 per ounce during the first quarter of 2023. Silver was $22.95 per ounce, Zinc was $1.44 per pound, and Copper was $4.59 per pound. The total cash from operating activities was $649.61 million in the quarter, up from $507.43 million last year (see table above).
Chart

AEM Quarterly Gold Price Realized History (Fun Trading)

Chart

AEM Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Chart

AEM Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Table

AEM Liquidity Debt (AEM Presentation)

Chart

AEM TA Chart Short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.14K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM, NEM, GOLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term AEM frequently and own a long-term position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.