Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Evogene Ltd (EVGN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 2:43 PM ETEvogene Ltd. (EVGN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.45K Followers

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rachel Tamara - Evident, Head of Investor Relations

Ofer Haviv - CEO & President

Nir Arbel - Chief Product Officer

Elran Haber - CEO, Biomica Ltd

Yaron Eldad - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Wright - ROTH MKM

Ben Klieve - Lake Street Capital Markets

Brett Reiss - Janney Montgomery Scott

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Evogene's First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, May 18, 2023.

Before we begin, I would like to caution that certain statements made during this earnings conference call by evidence management will constitute forward-looking statements that relate to future events, risks and uncertainties regarding business, strategy, operations and future performance and results of Evergene.

I encourage you to review Evogene filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and read the note regarding forward-looking statements in today's earnings release, which states that statements made in the earnings release and in a similar way, on this earnings conference call they are not historical facts may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

For example, Evogene is using forward-looking statements in this call when it discusses the results of Biomica Phase I clinical trial for its immuno-oncology microbiome drug candidates. BMC333's progress to Phase I clinical trials, BMC426-advance in its preclinical trials, Lavi bio's expansion sales into Canadian and European markets and introduction of new crops like small grains and oilseeds, registration of Lavi Bio on the side for fleet rock and powered with a U.S. EPA and LAV321, further field trials.

Potential collaboration of AgPlenusâ€™ with respect to its APH1 candidate, achievement of first milestone in AgPlenus' collaboration

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.