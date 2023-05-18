marchello74/iStock via Getty Images

SL Green's (NYSE:SLG) stock price chart is horrific, down 35% year-to-date with the downtrend deepening on the back of the regional banking panic. The Manhattan-focused office REIT has already had to cut its dividend by 13% earlier this year but bears are now betting on further cuts as office properties experience a generational disruption. Driving the disruption has been a Fed funds rate last hiked to a 5% to 5.25% range, its highest level since 2008. This makes floating rate debt more expensive and forces REITs to initiate expensive hedges to fix as much debt as they can. Office REITs have had to deal with this financing disruption as uncertainty swells around the future of office properties from the now entrenched post-pandemic WFH zeitgeist.

The situation could be classified as dire. Office REIT peer Vornado Realty (VNO) has suspended its payouts to common shareholders entirely through 2023, Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) has guided for a 40% to 50% dividend cut, and the largest office REIT by leasable land, Boston Properties (BXP), is down 57% over the last year. Against this chaos, SL Green last declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.2708 per share, in line with its prior payout and for a 14.7% forward yield. However, with short interest at 28% of the float, the bearish thesis still lingers. At stake are further dividend cuts and a worsening of balance sheet headwinds.

SL Green Against The Specter Of A Dividend Cut

Income and capital preservation are what matters here and these are under an intense level of pressure. Despite this, SL Green reported dual beats for its fiscal 2023 first-quarter earnings. Revenue came in at $223.58 million, a 19% increase over the year-ago comp and a beat by $30 million on consensus estimates as rental revenue came in $39 million higher than its year-ago quarter. Leasing activity during the first quarter was strong with office leases covering 504,682 square feet and spread across 41 Manhattan properties signed. Further, the mark-to-market of these leases was 5.3% higher than the prior fully escalated rents on the same spaces.

However, interest expenses now form a critical headwind and rose by 176% year-over-year to $41.6 million from $15.07 million. Whilst the pace of this interest rate disruption through 2023 will be partially mitigated if the Fed was to pause raising rates at its June FOMC meeting, SL Green still faces many quarters of elevated Fed funds rates as any cuts likely won't happen until 2024. The REIT saw FFO come in at $1.53 per share, a beat by $0.13 on consensus estimates but down from $1.65 per share in the year-ago quarter.

This was driven by 51 properties and 29.7 million square feet with occupancy in the REIT's Manhattan same-store office portfolio coming in at 90.2%, down around 180 basis points from the year-ago comp. Whilst this occupancy rate matched expectations, the REIT will need to stabilize this to prevent pressure on FFO being compounded by weaker rental revenue. The three-month aggregate of the monthly dividend payouts formed a 53% payout ratio against FFO for the quarter. However, whilst this looks quite conservative, FFO continues to fall and the payout ratio might move into an increasingly precarious position in future quarters. Further, dividend income can be entirely mitigated by capital loss so the book value is also important here. This has been realizing some downward pressure.

Debt Maturities And Book Value

SL Green has a mix of different debt maturities spread across its wholly-owned property and joint ventures. Mortgages and other loans payable for 719 Seventh Avenue and 7 Dey/185 Broadway are coming up for maturity this year for a total of $250 million. The REIT recently refinanced a $500 million debt maturing for 919 Third Avenue also coming due this year. Crucially, this refinance was completed at a rate of 250 basis points over term SOFR, which has been fixed to a rate of 6.11%. This new debt has a 3-year term, with two, one-year extension options.

SL Green's book value as of the end of the first quarter came in at $65.84 per share, down around $1.93 sequentially from the prior fourth quarter and a 6.26% decline from the year-ago comp. Hence, with the current stock price at $22.16, the company is swapping hands for around 34 cents on the dollar, a roughly 66% discount. However, I'd caution taking this as a margin of safety as book value continues to fall as this discount could get smaller. SL Green's 6.50% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE:SLG.PI) is also currently trading at a discount to par that sits around 35.6%. Whilst I currently own some of SL Green's commons I'm rating the REIT as a hold until book value fully stabilizes.