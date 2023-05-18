Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SL Green Realty: How Certain Is The Fat 14.7% Yield Paid Monthly

May 18, 2023 3:59 PM ETSL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), SLG.PI7 Comments
Summary

  • SL Green's commons have fallen by 35% since the start of 2023 and come with a short interest that now sits at nearly 30%.
  • The REIT has seen its dividend yield expand to 14.7% as investor confidence in its safety melts.
  • Whilst interest expenses for its fiscal 2023 first quarter nearly doubled over its year-ago comp, the dividend remains fully covered.

SL Green's (NYSE:SLG) stock price chart is horrific, down 35% year-to-date with the downtrend deepening on the back of the regional banking panic. The Manhattan-focused office REIT has already had to cut its dividend by 13% earlier this year

SL Green Realty Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Income Statement

SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Property Portfolio

SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Mortgages and Other Loans Payable

SL Green Realty

This article was written by

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

