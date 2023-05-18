Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Presents at Barclays Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum (Transcript)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Barclays Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum May 18, 2023 10:15 AM ET

Alesia Haas - CFO

Ben Budish - Barclays

Ben Budish

Hi everybody. Welcome to our next session. I'm Ben Budish. I'm Barclays' analyst, covering the Brokers, Asset Managers and Exchanges segment. And with us for this fireside chat we've got Alesia Haas, CFO of Coinbase. Alesia, thanks so much for being with us.

Alesia Haas

Thanks for having me.

Q - Ben Budish

I'd like to start off with some of the surprises that we kind of got in the last earnings call, one of which was kind of the ongoing OpEx management. So, in the quarter itself, you guys have been pretty handling in terms of your margins, but lately, and thinking high level here, you and Brian have been sort of talking more and more about the philosophical switch from profitable across cycles to profitable in all market conditions. Can you maybe talk about that a little bit, and I think investors are always trying to get a better understanding of what is the long term profitability about the Company like, but maybe talk about that shift a little bit? How should we think about it?

Alesia Haas

So yes, there was a distinct shift. When we went public, we said in our S1 revenues, where macro environment is good, when crypto was strong, we will make money and that we were okay burning when crypto went through winter, because we've seen crypto being very volatile over the last 11 years in our existence. We've gone through four price cycles. And what is important about crypto is what we've seen historically is, the peaks are always higher than last peak and the trough is always higher than last trough.

And so, we never wanted to pull and contract back our spend such that we weren't ready for the next full run. But what happened over the last year is, obviously, we saw two things happen, one is the broader macro environment changed. And as you know, and I'm probably speaking to the prior here, is the investment community really shifted from a growth model to a value model. And so we saw value accruing to those who were focused on profits, who were focused on bottom line.

But another important thing happened in 2022 in crypto, which was we thought two large events that we saw the Terra, Luna depegging in May of 2022, which then precipitated a few bankruptcies. That really spooked the market and it spooked customers importantly to say, will my assets always be safe? Can I recoup my assets in the event this company fails? And we got a lot of questions because we had to add bankruptcy exposure to our financials as a result of SEC guidance. And because crypto is so nascent, there hadn't been any crypto bankruptcies at the time.

And so we weren't able to say, we can rely on decades or even centuries of bankruptcy law and this is how your assets will be treated. We had to say there was some risk. So, that event, and then obviously, unfortunately, with the fraud that we saw at FTX, we felt it became really important to demonstrate to our customers that we were financially strong. And so, it was the macro environment and then it was also one to assure our customers that we were going to be here through any condition and that we were a safe set of hands, a strong fiduciary and having profits, having positive cash flow, having strong EBITDA are good things that we can control.

So, while there's a lot of crypto that we can't control, driving [Technical Difficulty] so our goal is to build revenues, build our business such that we can be profitable in now all market conditions. I will note that this is a journey. This is not what we're going to turn down in one quarter, even though we made a good step forward in Q1. And this year's specific goal was just to improve notional EBITDA year-over-year that we were going to make an improvement in 2023 compared to 2022. So, we haven't changed that outlook at this point in time, but we are making a lot of decisions to be very disciplined in how we spend our money and you saw that come in our Q1 results.

Ben Budish

Got it. And just thinking -- you mentioned the expectations for this year. How should we just think sort of tactically the next couple of quarters and how much flexibility is there in the cost structure should the crypto winter continue? I think a lot of investors are expecting you're preparing for a lengthy battle with the SEC. How do we just think about your kind of near term flexibility there?

Alesia Haas

So look, over half of our costs are headcount costs. And we have said in our outlook that we anticipate our headcount being roughly flat year-over-year or roughly flat to the Q1 levels. And that is the variable that’s in our control. We can always choose to change that.

But at point in time where we feel like that is the right investment, so we're not shortchanging the future by just investing in the current product suite. We're continuing to think about the frontier crypto. But if you look in the Q1 shareholder letter, we have a lot of products. We have a lot of different initiatives. And many of these are in what we call our strategic or venture phase. They haven't necessarily all gained finance product market fix. They are still very nascent in their development.

And, so we always make the decision to adjust our portfolio that we are investing in. As a result [Multiple Speakers] so we have variable costs that will ebb and flow with transaction volumes, but then we also will make decisions to readjust the portfolio, if conditions necessitate that we do.

Ben Budish

Understood. And definitely want to get into some of those other kind of longer term revenue drivers in a bit, but maybe kind of circling back to the quarter. The other big surprise was sort of the revenue beat that came from some of the pricing actions you took. Can you maybe talk a little bit about that? So, the decision to implement the pace of the rollout what sort of impact are you seeing on your retail user behavior and how sustainable do you think that could be going forward?

Alesia Haas

So, we did increase retail spread on our simple product in Q1. I think I need to go back to what happened in 2022 again. 2022 was a year of disruption where we saw companies fail and it really made us focus again on our brand. And our brand promise is to be most trusted and easiest to use, and what are the two key tenants that we've been on since our founding in 2011. And so, the focus here is when you think about most trusted, you haven't ever lost a customer dollar. We are safely testing these assets for folks and we can't say it about all the companies last year.

So, we decided to more actively evaluate our pricing, we're assessing different pricing models. We now offer multiple different pricing models for our consumers where they have the option to trade on our single platform, where there is if people have to spread, they can trade on the advanced platform, whether it's the fee only or no spread in advance and you're transacting directly with the order book. And there's Coinbase One, where you can then pay a subscription fee and trade unlimited for a certain amount, and there was a spread there as well.

So we're evaluating. I would say pricing can be dynamic. We are testing different pricing that reduced the understanding impact on our customers. We're really pleased with the results in Q1. But I've said this before and I do believe this that, over a long-term, it's undefined what long-term needs in crypto. But what we've seen in all other financial assets is that they become commoditized at some point in time and that drives pricing down. Crypto is not yet commoditized. And so, I don't believe this is the forever pricing model, but this is one that we are operating today and feel that we can dynamically move to address our customer needs and our operational needs.

Ben Budish

Got it. Thinking more about sort of the simple trading experience, it seemed like back in December, we kind of first saw this and it seemed like an anomaly, but it's kind of stayed consistent as crypto volatility has kind of stayed subdued. It's like the simple trader that stayed remarkably resilient more so than the advanced trader so seems. What do you attribute that behavior to? What sort of engagement levels are you seeing from the different customer types?

Alesia Haas

So, I think we're in two quarters post FTX, which is hard to imagine because it's like a lifetime ago, but it's really more than since November. So what we saw in Q4 is we did see volatility bottom out and we did see then the advanced traders, the pro traders kind of take a step back from the market. So, it wasn't that we saw an increase in simple trade it’s just we lost then the pro trading volume in that quarter. And that's not surprising as these are the traders that are trading on all of the platforms.

So most likely, we don't know this definitively but most likely they had some exposure to FTX and other platforms. And so, it's not surprising when you see that big of a market shock that people kind of say, well, do I need to re-underwrite my counterparties, do I understand the risk I'm taking quite least to that, we re-underwrote all of our counterparties following FTX to make sure we really understood the risk. And we were really happy that we did not lose material dollars through any of these events.

So that's what happened in Q4. In Q1, we actually saw the volume kind of rebound back to historic levels. And so, the mix in Q1 was very similar to what the mix was in Q3 of 2022 and proceeding. But it comes back to the brand value, it comes back to most trusted, it comes back to -- we've added more product features over time. We've added recurring buys. We've added simpler ways to engage and we think that this is really attracting our user base.

Ben Budish

And how do you think about sort of competition on the retail side? There's a lot of other platforms that claim to be free, whatever that may actually mean it seems like the pricing adjustment isn't really steering customers one way or another. So, how do you think about competition? And are you seeing any sort of switching behavior from customers? Do you see where they're coming from? Can you see where they're going to?

Alesia Haas

So, sometimes yes, sometimes no, but I want to start with the first thing, which is nothing is free. It's just monetized in different ways. And so whether or not the user sees the fees or whether or not you're getting payment for order flow behind the scenes, whether or not it's embedded in some other mechanism of getting paid, nothing is technically free. We have chosen the pricing model where we have a fee plus a spread when a customer trades, they see the total cost of their trade in the screen before they click buy, and that is the path that we have gone down.

Because Coinbase is one of the unique platforms that offer us the ability to send a receipt off platform, not many of the other consumer platforms today that are in the fintech space offer that ability. And so what then tends to happen is on another platform, you sell back to Fiat, you move your Fiat to your bank then your bank connects to Coinbase and then you on.

So, in most situations we can’t. We can see when it's going to more crypto data firms where it tends to receive between the platforms. And so then we can see there's money flow from Coinbase to Binance, as an example, did money flow from Coinbase to FTX. We're not seeing a lot of that. So we do see more fiat movement and then it's very hard to see exactly which fintech platform it may or may not have come from.

What we tend to see though is we believe is more happening and this is not provable. If customers come to Coinbase for crypto, and this is like their crypto portfolio and with the other platforms because they’ve added crypto as an adjacency to other products are just growing the market. And this is helping more exposure to crypto and we will note that other platforms when you can get the value of, I can buy Biocoin, great, or maybe I now bought Ethereum.

But then sometimes what you see in the journey if you want to do the next step, then you want to stake your Ethereum and you can't do that yet on all of the competitors. So our differentiation right now is that we're offering a breadth of products and services. We're offering more ways to engage with your crypto than a lot of our competitors at this time in the U.S. fintech space. But crypto made us also offer this. So against crypto made us, we offer trust, we offer compliance, we offer control and safety, disclosures. And again, fintechs, we're offering breadth of product and utility and experience within crypto.

Ben Budish

Got it. Makes a lot of sense. What about on the institutional side? It seems like over the course of last year, you were signaling that you were sort of lower price in order to be more competitive. And more recently, maybe you sort of switched that trade-off to optimize a little bit for revenues and that seem to really pay off in the first quarter. And I understand that some of that was just due to FTX, which was garnering a lot of institutional share in the U.S. But with FTX gone, there are some sort of new start-up exchanges in the U.S., some of which are backed by more of the traditional exchange players, providing very liquid markets type spreads. Again, the revenue versus volume tradeoffs seemed to really pay off. But how do you see this playing out over the next couple of years? And really, how big is the institutional trading piece that’s Coinbase?

Alesia Haas

It's a great question. So first, I want to take institutional to two different customer cohorts. One are the market makers. The other broad cohort is everybody who's not market makers, which is these are the hedge funds, these are the pensions, these are endowments, these are high net worth family offices, these are corporate. This is everybody that's not a market maker in the other side.

Those customers are trading on what we call our prime broker platform. They're using our smarter router. They're allowing us to find the best price across any liquidity venue in the space that we can connect to. The market makers are trading on the exchange. They were the highest volume, lower fee customers that we have. They're making the markets. They're finding the arbitrage opportunities throughout the crypto ecosystem.

And so they are very price-sensitive because sometimes it is not even worth doing the trade if they can't make a profit on it. And so, those fees really matter because sometimes the spreads between exchanges are so tight that they can't actually make the market. This is what we were offering the price discounts on. This is where with FTX leaving the market, we have the ability to -- with the order books that we have, with the liquidity we have reduce those discounts that we're offering.

But what's more exciting to us in institutional is we're actually seeing growth and we saw all-time high trading on the prime broker platform, which has been in everybody but market makers. So we're seeing growth of true institutional capital and trading. And we're also seeing now two quarters in a row of really heightened onboarding of institutions to our print brokerage platform.

So I've always said this but we do believe that institutions are continuing to adopt crypto and get deeper into the market. So I think it's just important to distinguish where the pricing discounts really matter and where we're trading volume for revenue versus what we're seeing is like steady, more durable long term growth opportunities.

Ben Budish

Great. Very interesting. Maybe just move to another one of your key revenue drivers, which more recently has been within the interest income bucket, USDC, so I think the revenue model has sort of become pretty well understood by investors at this point. But maybe just thinking about recent events kind of following the disclosure that Circle had a certain amount of funds at Silicon Valley Bank, even though everything shook out fine and we've really seen USDC market cap decline since then. What's the view from Coinbase there? It would almost seem that, I think from Circle's perspective, a lot more of their deposits are now held at Bank of New York. You could argue that if you compare it to other global stable coins, it's even more safe relatively than it was before. I mean what do you think the primary drivers are of the kind of recent price action?

Alesia Haas

Perverse the transparency you really heard us isn't it? Just for those who don't know, Circle has $2.2 billion of USDC reserves at Silicon Valley Bank. And as a result of the uncertainty over the weekends, because crypto is 24/7, we do not benefit from the market shutting down over that weekend. The markets were still moving very rapidly. And you also see depegged from 1:1 down to the trough of $0.88.

And unfortunately, there, there was a lack of information in the market because if you would say $3.3 billion out of $42 billion, you wouldn't understand 12% discount. And then you wouldn't have said we're going to have 100% severity on $3.3 billion coming off that balance sheet. You would have said there's probably some recovery value for the assets if the FDIC wasn't going to step up.

But unfortunately, the market was not sophisticated enough to price that in, one. Two, unfortunately, because money flows, right, Circle couldn't move their money to front end settlement banks over that weekend. They couldn't keep making and burning up. The market makers couldn’t gain access to new supply to close this price arbitrage. So as a result of just the lack of matching between banking hours and crypto hours, you had this unpegging event happened. And we have to recover from that.

So what are we doing? That's the most important thing. So ultimately, we had loss of funds, everything worked out, once the markets reopened the peg reestablished within hours on Monday morning. And now, we're having to rebuild and really focus on education, really go to the next level of transparency around USDC, which is in part Circle whose the issuer has moved a lot of the reserves to G-SIB, recognizing that there could still be bankers in the system.

And - on the Coinbase side because we are a reseller of USDC so we don't control the reserves directly but we are working our educating our customers. We're working on providing more access to USDC. We’re working on providing rewards on USDC, which we think is an important vehicle in this interest rate environment. And we at international exchange last week, we are now settling 100% of trades in USDC to really focus that on liquidity and driving back that market cap.

Ben Budish

Great. You kind of answered my next question here with -- which was what can Coinbase do, what are your initiatives regarding USDC, but maybe digging into that a little bit deeper. I mean what are the current use cases for institutional customers, retail customers, is it treasury management, is it trading on DEXs or use in DeFi, and how do you think that evolves over time, like what sort of gets it growing again?

Alesia Haas

I love this question. So, the goal of USDC is to be a better dollar. And so when you think about the attributes of the dollar, I think about them as speed of settlement, I think about them as cost of a transaction. So what is the payment realm? I think it as access, I think it as availability. I think about it then like risk and fraud and protection, so all the buckets, like is it really a dollar?

And so today, what USDC is better than a dollar at all the time is availability because it's 24/7. It is instant settlement 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. And so we produce things during time periods when banks are not open, which is great for the market maker because it matches the settlement time of the crypto market. And so when they're [Indiscernible] Bitcoin appearing spread over the weekend they can sell that in USDC, they can move their funds across platforms 24/7.

So that is one of the primary use case, it's market makers creating arbitrage opportunities across the crypto markets, creating efficiency in the markets. The second area that is predominantly used within decentralized financing applications that's collateral within lending applications in compound, it is in -- make modalities used as a stable asset within DeFi that can be transacting on the blockchain, that's the value proposition.

So the real opportunity quite candidly, I believe, is to then work on then the cost aspect and the speed aspect. And that’s where Coinbase taking some specific initiatives with our launch of Base, which is a Layer 2 protocol that we announced earlier this year. The goal and our ambition with Base is to get payments to be one second, $0.01. If we can achieve that, that then opens up a new breadth of opportunities for USDC or other stable coins that are built on top of Base, because Base is the protocol layer.

And that moment the becomes instead of the fragmented payment systems that we have today sticking together various different countries, it becomes one global ecosystem, one layer that you can send value across chain for very low cost and very fast time. And I think that opens up new doors to our use cases.

Ben Budish

Great. You mentioned one of the use cases is going to be a settlement on the offshore derivatives platform. So why don't we chat about that a bit. Maybe to level set first though, can you talk high level about Coinbase's international business? I mean I think you disclosed in your Ks and Qs, the percentage of revenue is coming from overseas. But what are your primary exposures in terms of geographies, what are the -- what's the customer behavior like how does it compare or contrast to those in the U.S.? Is it more retail, more institutional, what can you share just high level there?

Alesia Haas

Well, if it still has not surprised you, there are customers outside the U.S., that have different needs than customers in the U.S., and that we are just starting to kind of think about how to best approach all the international markets. But today, our international revenues that you see disclosed in our Q, they were 11% as of Q1. Historically, they've been in the up to 20% of revenue is predominantly retail trading.

So it's just buy-sale crypto, having access to Fiat rails is critical to our retail revenue streams. And so historically, the predominant currencies that we offered were U.S. dollars, pounds and euros. And so that was what we generated the majority of our revenue, buying Bitcoin with pounds, buying Ethereum with euros, et cetera. We have a couple of initiatives. One, is we are trying to unlock the U.S. portfolio of products to international customers on the retail side. So that means we just launched USDC in the last few months, we are looking to unlock staking opportunities and just to continue to roll out our U.S. offerings.

On the institutional side of the international exchange then was the first kind of institutional product, and it was also our first derivates product, which we're really excited about. Because derivatives, no surprise to many of you in this room, are multiple to training volume has been spot markets. And so having access to these products, we think, is an important unlock for Coinbase. This is now two weeks old.

So too early to talk about but we hope to talk about it in coming quarters. And then on the institutional side, we also are starting to think about building a product suite for non-U.S. customers. The market makers are global in the trade across our exchange on the U.S. platform through different subs, but we think that we can build custom products that will attract very specific different customer behaviors that we see across the world.

Ben Budish

Got it. Well, you said it's too early to talk about, but being a noisy analyst I’m going to ask that anyway. Maybe just -- so how about the longer term pipeline? So you launched, I think, with the limited subset of tokens, leverage levels and as you said, the institutional business outside the U.S. is -- it's more retail heavy. And so I guess, I'm sure some of this depends on what you see for the next many weeks and months, but how are you thinking about the long term opportunity? As you said, most offshore exchange has seen multiples more in terms of derivatives revenues versus spot, what gets us from here to there, or what are the sort of the factors we should think through will be looking for?

Alesia Haas

So, we think there's a really unique opportunity for what we can say the most trusted brand to start offering our products and services to international customers, especially in the derivatives market perpetual features. This is an area where FTX had a lot of revenue, this is an area that Binance has a lot of revenue, this is an area where there's proven markets. And now there's a question of like how will Coinbase compete and can we offer a competitive product. You are right that we offer a lower leverage product.

Ben Budish

At the moment.

Alesia Haas

At the moment, that is by design, and that was an intentional choice because, again, we want to be the most trusted. We do not -- we think that there's an opportunity that this meets the majority of customers' needs. And so we will test to see if we need to expand that and we'll learn from this. More likely, you'll see more trading pairs. You'll see more growth in that area. But we're going to watch and learn. We think these are big known markets and I think there's an opportunity for our brands to really start to build a presence there.

Ben Budish

Great. And maybe sort of sticking on the international theme. So outside the U.S., there's been a lot of positive regulatory developments, the passing of MiCA in Europe, developments in LatAm, Southeast Asia. For Coinbase, what are these regulatory changes sort of allow you to do that you couldn't do before, how does the path forward open up a little bit?

Alesia Haas

It doesn't actually offer new permissions. For the most part, what it does is confirm things that we are doing, helps create the regulatory clarity, provides acknowledgment about the unique benefits of crypto and how those need to be treated in these regulations. And so, at this point in time, there's going to be things we have to do, of course. But we don't believe that it's going to unlock a meaningful new product suite, it's just going to be a clarity about our business going forward and what the reporting regimes and regulatory requirements are.

Ben Budish

Got it. And then I think in the U.S., you guys have been pretty clear about your positions there. So, we'll leave that one for now. Maybe moving to some of the other products, we think about the longer term revenue drivers, maybe starting with staking, which is probably one of the larger revenue buckets outside of trading and interest income. So I guess at a high level, how important is staking in particular to your longer term growth expectations? And what are the key growth drivers, is it demand from retail investors seeking yield and also want to own Ethereum? Is it sort of the increasing importance and ongoing development of proof-of-stake protocols. What are the drivers there and how big can it be?

Alesia Haas

You bet. So our long term view is that more and more assets in the world will become tokenized, and so we believe that things will move on chain. And we believe that at this time proof of stake protocols offer more competitive advantage against proof-of-work protocols, because they're more energy efficient but also they allow anybody to participate in the growth of the network.

So anybody can -- it's somewhat like if anybody who wanted to get part of Visa's payment volume got paid by being part of that network by confirming transactions. And so proof-of-stake is that you stake your assets that you might own and then you validate transactions through the protocol and that if that volume grows and there's more activity, there's more staking rewards that get paid out and you can participate in the overall growth of the activity on that network.

So, we think it's important to the development of crypto broadly. That more and more volume will come, but then we need to validate more transactions and more and more people can participate in this and that becomes a decentralized way to participate in the growth of the crypto economy. I think that we will see more transactions on chain. I think that we will see more chains adopt proof-of-stake, but it's also possible that we'll see more consensus mechanisms.

I think that 10 years ago, did we know proof-of-stake was going to come. I didn't. Maybe somebody smarter than me did.

Ben Budish

Certainly not myself.

Alesia Haas

Maybe. So, technology is rapidly evolving. At this point, I think it's a critical one. But I would broaden staking to say something slightly different, which is staking custody, USDC for that part, all those new streams that we earn are based on the assets on our platform. And what we've been able to uniquely show is that we can safely store assets on our platform for 11 years that we haven't had any material loss of customer funds. And so that is our value proposition is uniquely story. And then we're going to find ways to monetize assets that we store on our platform and find new ways of revenue stream. So just that growth of assets on platform is one of the critical business drivers of the Coinbase, I would say.

Ben Budish

Got it. And then thinking high level about crypto, you talked about sort of the growth of the overall ecosystem, new protocols, who knows what?

Alesia Haas

That’s right.

Ben Budish

Where is Coinbase sort of or what are you sort of doing to encourage that participate, you've got Coinbase cloud, you've got the Base? Maybe talk about that a little bit.

Alesia Haas

Look at the end of the day, one of our key value attributes is we’re crypto native. We understand these new protocols, we know how to validate transactions on these blockchains, we know how to monitor transactions on these blockchains. So we need to safely store these types of assets that is what's unique to us.

And so we think there's an opportunity to then take our unique value proposition and then sell those to other companies who might want to offer crypto native services to their end users, but don't want to then figure out how to safely store, how to validate transactions, how to monitor transactions and so that was part of Coinbase cloud.

It's basically offering up these capabilities to anyone else who wants to build on them, it's a developer tools. And that is what we consider the real -- I don't want to put timelines on this, but the longer term value proposition around software businesses that we can build out of the unique products that we've already built.

Ben Budish

Got it. And we'll see if any questions in the audience. Otherwise, we can continue. All right, let's move on. So another one of the products you talked about Prime, it sounds like there's sort of a lot of institutional onboarding. Maybe talk about that business a little bit and sort of the custody business, I think the understanding is that, in general, in crypto, prime brokerage is -- it’s on the way, but still kind of far behind sort of traditional prime brokerage services that a bank like Barclays would offer to a hedge fund. So where do you see that business in terms of like where it needs to be, how important is lending? How far -- how deeply built out is that, how important is the custody solution and how that's all integrated?

Alesia Haas

It's common, it’s pretty much there. Okay. So Prime is an integrated custody platform. It is a prime broker where we have a smart order router that's routing trades across about 10 liquidity venues, which means that we are able to find best price for our customers. We're able to execute very large trades. We've done north of 1 billion trades for customers without moving the market from being able to execute very efficiently across that platform.

We are rolling out financing products, we have them in a nascent state, we offer trade finance, we offer certain financing lines, all three underwritten. We've taken no credit losses. We're very proud of our track record here in crypto and now we launched derivatives of the offshore exchange. And so we're building out kind of the product suite.

We were really happy to announce the acquisition of an asset manager in Q1. And so, we're filling in what I would consider the verticals of a more traditional prime brokerage platform and onboarding customers at this time. So early days, but we look to be able to offer the full suite and very comparable experiences to what our hedge funds would have been expected than the other broker dealer.

Ben Budish

Got it. Maybe my last question here, just on the same topic. I think investors sort of expect that with some regulatory uncertainty, institutions are more likely to hold back, but it sounds like the onboarding is going quite well. What is perhaps the missing link? Is it -- are these institutions that are sort of long in the process of onboarding and now it's turning to come to fruition? Or is there perhaps less worry from that group, or is it specific -- to tell you that hedge funds family offices have specific cohort that's less worried, or how should we think about that?

Alesia Haas

Everything is different. So some institutional investors are definitely focused on the regulatory headwinds. Some say that they were trading just Bitcoin and Bitcoin has been clearly stated to be a commodity by many different speeches that we've seen over the years. So, there's varying degrees of views between -- from the regulations. Others are just looking at price.

Others kind of were watching in order to engage pre-FTX and then said, well, I need to step back and I wanted to make sure that the market is stabilized and that there's not no should drop, there's not other leverage in the system that hasn't been exposed yet. And so, I think a lot of people are positioning themselves, a lot of people are getting ready.

A lot of people have very strong thesis about why they want to allocate a portion of their investment portfolio to crypto. And then others are what kind of position to say like when is that utility base coming or can I see it and can I jump in right before that? So -- but the short answer is lots of engagement, lots of excitement, and you continue to see that kind of grow quarter-by-quarter.

Ben Budish

Great. Well, unfortunately, we're out of time. But Alesia, thanks so much for the great conversation.

Alesia Haas

Thank you much for having me.

Ben Budish

We appreciate you being here.