Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Velan Inc. (VLNSF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 3:01 PM ETVelan Inc. (VLNSF), VLN:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.45K Followers

Velan Inc. (OTCPK:VLNSF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bruno Carbonaro - President & Chief Executive Officer

Rishi Sharma - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Velan Inc. Q4 Financial Results Conference Call.

[Foreign Language]

[Operator Instructions]

[Foreign Language]

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded Thursday, May 18, 2023.

[Foreign Language]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Bruno Carbonaro, Chief Executive Officer and President. Please go ahead.

[Foreign Language]

Bruno Carbonaro

Hi, everyone, Bruno Carbonaro speaking. Thanks for joining our conference call today. Let's start with the usual disclaimer.

The first section of the disclaimer mentions that the presentation provides an analysis of our consolidated results for the quarter ended February 28, 2023. The Board approved its results yesterday on May 17, 2023. The second paragraph refers to non-IFRS and supplementary financial results which are reconciled at the last page of this presentation. Finally, the last paragraph refers to forward-looking information which are subject to risks and uncertainty and can't be guaranteed. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Now, let's proceed with the call. Welcome to our fourth quarter fiscal year 2023 conference call. I am joined today by Rishi Sharma, our CFO. This presentation will be made available shortly on our website in the Investor Relations section. I will start with a brief summary of our results, then I'll pass the baton to Rishi, who will further develop key performance items and then I will close with my closing comments. Please note that as mentioned at the beginning of the call, we will not be taking questions at the end of the call today.

Let's have a look at our key highlights

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.