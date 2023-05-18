Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dynatrace Shows What Good Looks Like In Software

May 18, 2023 4:03 PM ETDynatrace, Inc. (DT)1 Comment
Summary

  • Dynatrace reported Q4 of its FY3/23 yesterday before the market opened.
  • The company delivered a rock-solid quarter with accelerating revenue and RPO growth. Cash flow margins continue to exceed profit margins, a function of the heavy upfront billing model.
  • The company is a best-in-class enterprise software business - we believe the stock has material upside.
  • We rate at Hold, having rated at Accumulate earlier in the year in our Growth Investor Pro service.
Document Management System or DMS.Consultant information technology (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/IT' title='Gartner, Inc.'>IT</a>) working on laptop.Internet Technology Concept. Automation software to archiving and efficiently manage and information files.

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

