Rock Steady

If you're thinking of starting or buying an enterprise software business, take a few days to study Dynatrace, Inc (NYSE:DT). The company's financials are a thing of beauty -- 25% growth, 31% cash flow margins, >$500m net cash on the balance sheet, RPO 1.7x TTM revenue and RPO growing at the same rate as TTM revenue.

Or in English:

Solid growth, great cash flow margins, high levels of revenue visibility, underlying revenue growth supports continued growth at the current levels or better, balance sheet safe as houses. Unlevered houses, that is.

The company printed a great quarter yesterday before the open. Growth accelerated, margins held up, RPO accelerated, all good. Stock reaction was, meh. On a bright green day. Make of that what you will.

We now rate at Hold as the stock moves up through our Markup Zone. We had previously rated this as an Accumulation opportunity in our Growth Investor Pro service.

Fundamentals & Valuation

DT Fundamentals I (Company SEC filings, Ycharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

DT Fundamentals II (Company SEC filings, Ycharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

Stock Chart

DT Chart (TrendSpider, Cestrian Analysis)

