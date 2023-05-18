Marco VDM/E+ via Getty Images

Amid high-flying FANG+ names up markedly so far in 2023 - some more than 100% - there are concerns of excess froth. Still, I noticed that margin debt as a percent of the S&P 500 market cap is near the lowest percentage in nearly 20 years. Technically speaking, this is actually a somewhat bearish momentum signal as it shows that buying demand among so-called "smart money" investors is muted. But the longer-term case is that it is certainly no sign of euphoria. Among tech stocks, there are many winners but a bunch of losers, too.

Within the sector, I see shares of Ciena Corp. (NYSE:CIEN) as a hold. While I like the valuation, its momentum is poor and price action suggests more troubles are ahead despite long-term growth prospects.

Where's the Froth? Margin Debt As A Percentage Of Market Cap Is Light

Yardeni Research

According to Bank of America Global Research, CIEN is a vendor for high-capacity optical transport and Ethernet switching equipment to carriers, enterprises, cable operators, and governments. It specializes in transitioning legacy communications networks to converged, next-generation architectures, capable of efficiently delivering a broader mix of high bandwidth services.

The Maryland-based $6.6 billion market cap Communications Equipment industry company within the Information Technology sector trades at a high 36.5 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and does not pay a dividend, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Ciena has ample room to grow from its international business units. Its EMEA Access and Aggregation networks with inroads to the rising India market could help margins in the future. More immediately, with a 10% revenue beat last quarter, amid a 25% YoY sales rise from the same period a year ago.

BofA notes that the firm's backlog is one of the highest in the industry in terms of percentage of sales (91% vs 23% for Cisco and 35% for Juniper). Then in April, CIEN reaffirmed its 2023 outlook along with the normalization of its backlog - that marked a near-term peak in the stock, however.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rising at a robust pace through 2025. Per-share profits are expected to increase from a trough level near $2 to better than 4% by FY25. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is nearly as upbeat as BofA. Amid negative free cash flow in 2023, no dividends are expected to be paid on this high-growth tech stock.

But, both its forward operating and GAAP earnings multiples are attractive given the EPS increase expected. What's more, Ciena's EV/EBITDA ratio for 2023 is near to slightly below that of the S&P 500. Overall, the valuation is attractive. Let's determine a fair value.

Ciena: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

With a high-growth stock like Ciena, I prefer to look at the forward operating PEG ratio, which compares a stock's P/E to its NTM EPS growth percentage. Here, the multiple is 1.05 - a 21% discount to its 5-year average of 1.32. That PEG is also modest relative to the Information Technology sector median. If we apply a 1.2 PEG, closer to the 5yr mean, then shares should be near $51. That stock price would also be about 18x 2023 earnings, still a discount to the 5yr average.

CIEN: Solid Valuation Metrics, But Cash Flow Is Weak

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q2 2023 earnings date of Tuesday, June 6 before the open with a conference call immediately after results hit the tape. You can listen live here. No other key events are expected in the coming months.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

With an attractive valuation, the chart tells a less sanguine story. Notice in the graph below that shares are well off the late 2021 spike high of $78. A trading range has developed with resistance in the low to mid-$50s while support is seen from the late 2020 and late 2022 lows around $38. So long as that range continues to hold, it is hard to be upbeat about where the stock may go.

Still, we are approaching a buy spot around $40 that would create a decent risk/reward setup with a stop under $37. Taking profits in the low $50s is prudent. Concerning, however, is that the 40-week moving average (which equates to the 200-day moving average) is now negatively sloped while the 200-week moving average has turned flat after being upward sloping.

Overall, it's a neutral to slightly bearish chart.

CIEN: Stubborn Trading Range

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I am a hold on CIEN. I like the valuation, but the chart is mildly bearish. Buying on a dip about 10% lower from here would work. Long-term GARP investors can consider owning the stock here, but being mindful of momentum is important.