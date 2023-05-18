AAII Sentiment Survey: Optimism Below Average For 14th Consecutive Week
Summary
- Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, decreased 6.5 percentage points to 22.9%.
- Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, increased 8.0 percentage points to 37.4%.
- Bearish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, fell 1.5 percentage points to 39.7%.
Optimism decreased and is at a seven-week low in the latest AAII Sentiment Survey. Neutral sentiment increased, while bearish sentiment decreased.
Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, decreased 6.5 percentage points to 22.9%. Optimism reverted to an unusually low level and is at a seven-week low. Bullish sentiment is unusually low for the 51st time out of the past 72 weeks.
Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, increased 8.0 percentage points to 37.4%. This puts neutral sentiment above its historical average of 31.5% for the first time in three weeks.
Bearish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, fell 1.5 percentage points to 39.7%. Pessimism is back within its historical range after two consecutive weeks at unusually high levels. Bearish sentiment remains above its historical average of 31.0% for the 73rd time out of the past 78 weeks.
The bull-bear spread (bullish minus bearish sentiment) dropped to –16.8% and remains unusually low for the fourth consecutive week.
This week’s special question asked AAII members what impact the current standoff over raising the debt ceiling has on their sentiment toward stocks. Here are the responses:
- A significantly negative impact: 18.8%
- Some impact, but not significantly negative: 24.4%
- Believe it could lead to buying opportunities: 23.9%
- No impact on my sentiment: 27.8%
- Not sure/no opinion: 5.1%
This week’s AAII Sentiment Survey results:
- Bullish: 22.9%, down 6.5 percentage points
- Neutral: 37.4%, up 8.0 percentage points
- Bearish: 39.7%, down 1.5 percentage points
Historical averages:
- Bullish: 37.5%
- Neutral: 31.5%
- Bearish: 31.0%
The AAII Sentiment Survey has been conducted weekly since July 1987.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.