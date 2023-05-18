SweetBunFactory

Investment Thesis

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) seeks to provide high-productivity solutions to the semiconductor industry.

Given its industry, you'd expect Axcelis' guidance for 2023 to be very compelling. And if that was your expectation, you'd be somewhat disappointed.

In fact, the bear case here is that Axcelis' growth rates in H2 2023 are looking less than enticing.

Meanwhile, the bull case points to the high demand for ion implementation technologies, as well as the fact that Axcelis' free cash flows are mightily attractive.

Why Axcelis Technologies? Why Now?

Axcelis Technologies manufactures ion implantation for semiconductor manufacturing customers.

Through its ion implantation systems, Axcelis can control the doping process. In plain English, this means that Axcelis can influence the performance, reliability, and ultimately operational efficiency of its semiconductor fabrication process.

Furthermore, Axcelis Technologies offers more than just a throughput semiconductor manufacturing process. Axcelis also provides training, maintenance services, and customer support.

Given all the demand for the electrification of automobiles and the rapid adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (''ADAS''), you'd expect that Axcelis would be seeing massive demand for ion implementation processes.

ACLS Q1 2023

Indeed, as you can see above, the total addressable market for ion implementation has rapidly increased in the past several years. Meaning that the industry for ion implementation equipment is clearly in high demand. And yet, this doesn't appear to be translating into consistently strong revenue growth rates for Axcelis.

Revenue Growth Rates Slowing Down

ACLS revenue growth rates

As you can see above, this time last year, Axcelis' revenue growth rates were clearing 50% CAGR. It would be difficult to imagine that twelve months later, Axcelis would have reported half that revenue growth rate.

And then, further compounding matters, the outlook of H2 2023 leaves a lot to be desired.

Considering this, it appears very much within the realm of possibilities that Q4 2023 could see single-digit growth rates.

Put another way, given the pace of rapid deceleration in revenue growth rates, investors will have more than enough reason to become skeptical over Axcelis' prospects of seeing its revenue growth rates move beyond $1.03 billion this year to $1.3 billion in the coming two or three years.

Bull Case Needs to Focus on FCF Margins

ACLS guidance

Moving on, aside from the lackluster growth rates that investors will have to contend with in H2 2023, and particularly Q4 2023, there's also the fact that Q1 2023 saw Axcelis' gross margin drop 300 basis points from 41.2% to 40.9%.

Meaning that if Axcelis was indeed to reach its guided 44% gross margin for 2023 as a whole, Axcelis has its work cut out.

All that being said, if indeed, Axcelis was to reach its target 22% free cash flow margins, this would see Axcelis' free cash flow reach $230 million. This figure would be an increase of 12% y/y.

Meanwhile, keep in mind that Axcelis has no debt on its balance sheet and more than $400 million of cash and equivalents.

Accordingly, even if the rest of 2023 sees Axcelis' growth rates substantially slow down, I don't believe that investors will have reasons to be perturbed, given its strong balance sheet and attractive free cash flow margins.

The Bottom Line

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. is the leader in specialized ion implantation technology, with substantial business in the after-sales market of spare parts, equipment upgrades, and maintenance services.

The bear case here is that Axcelis' revenue growth rates are slowing down rapidly. And unless Axcelis is able to book new customers soon, its ability to reach $1.3 billion in revenues within 2 or 3 years will be brought into question.

The bull case here is that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. stock is reasonably priced at about 20x forward free cash flows.