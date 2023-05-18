Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.45K Followers

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Irina Axenova - Head, Investor Relations

Ricardo Ramos - Chief Executive Officer

Gerardo Illanes - Chief Financial Officer

Carlos Diaz - Executive Vice President, Lithium

Felipe Smith - Commercial Vice President, Lithium

Juan Pablo Bellolio - Commercial Vice President, Iodine

Conference Call Participants

Thiago Lofiego - Bradesco BBI

Rafael Barcellos - Banco Santander

Isabella Simonato - Bank of America

Ben Isaacson - Scotiabank

Corinne Blanchard - Deutsche Bank

Lucas Ferreira - JP Morgan

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the SQM First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Irina Axenova, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Irina Axenova

Thank you, Sarah. Good morning. Thank you for joining SQM earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2023. This conference call will be recorded and is being webcast live. Our earnings press release and the presentation with a summary of the results have been uploaded into our website, where you can also find a link to the webcast.

Speaking on the call today will be Ricardo Ramos, Chief Executive Officer; and Gerardo Illanes, Chief Financial Officer. Carlos Diaz, Executive Vice President of Lithium; Felipe Smith, Commercial Vice President of Lithium; and Juan Pablo Bellolio, Commercial Vice President of Iodine will also be available to answer any questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that statements made in this conference call regarding our business outlook, future economic performance, anticipated profitability, revenues, expenses and other financial items along with expected cost synergies and product or

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.