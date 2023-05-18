Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Helios Towers plc. (HTWSF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 3:33 PM ETHelios Towers plc (HTWSF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.45K Followers

Helios Towers plc. (OTCPK:HTWSF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Greenwood - Chief Executive Officer

Manjit Dhillon - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Frederick Brennan - Morgan Stanley

Alexandre Roncier - Bank of America

Gustavo Campos - Jefferies

Rohit Modi - Citi

Stella Cridge - Barclays

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Helios Towers Q1 2023 Results Call. Thank you for standing by. My name is Daisy, and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to your host, Tom Greenwood, CEO, to begin. So Tom, please go ahead.

Tom Greenwood

Thanks very much, Daisy. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Helios Towers Q1 '23 performance and 2023 outlook call. And as usual, great to have everyone on the call today. I hope you and your families are well and thank you very much for your time today.

First up, on page two, we've got the usual lineup of me, Tom Greenwood, the CEO; Manjit Dhillon, our CFO; and Chris Baker-Sams, our Head of Strategic Finance and Investor Relations.

So moving swiftly on now to page five, to our highlights. I'm very pleased to be providing you this update today of, quite frankly, a strong start to the FY '23 year. Firstly, our business is around 30% larger than we were a year ago with revenue and EBITDA growth of 34% and 27% respectively. That's largely being driven by site and tenancy growth of 30% and 24%, respectively.

And secondly, this is the first full quarter with all nine markets fully reflected following closing our Oman deal in December, meaning we moved into 2023 with the full complements of the newer parts of the portfolio.

Our key focus for 2023 continues

