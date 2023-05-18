Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Star Bulk Carriers Delivered Better Than We Expected In Q1

May 18, 2023 4:35 PM ETStar Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)2 Comments
Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.72K Followers

Summary

  • Despite much lower freight market for drybulk, Star Bulk Carriers delivered good results in Q1.
  • So far, economic data out of China is not bad but needs close monitoring going forward.
  • All in all, we believe that upside potential is larger than downside risk.

Aerial view of cargo ship bulk carrier is loaded with grain of wheat in port at sunset

sandsun/iStock via Getty Images

Star Bulk Carrier logo

Star Bulk Carrier logo (Star Bulk Carrier)

Investment Thesis

We alerted our readers in November last year that we had initiated a small position in Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), and gave four reasons why

The Baltic Dry Index - 1 year as of 17 May 2023

The Baltic Dry Index - 1 year as of 17 May 2023 (SA)

SBLK's low OPEC (Operating Expenses)

SBLK's low OPEC (Operating Expenses) (SBLK's Q1 2023 Presentation)

SBLK's Balance Sheet

SBLK's Balance Sheet (SBLK's Q1 2023 Presentation)

SBLK dividend history

SBLK's dividend history (SA)

Monthly import of iron ore, coal and grains to China

Monthly import of iron ore, coal and grains to China (Data from General Administration of Customs Peoples Republic of China. Graph by TIH)

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.72K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBLK, RIO, SFL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.