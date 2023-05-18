sandsun/iStock via Getty Images Star Bulk Carrier logo (Star Bulk Carrier)

Investment Thesis

We alerted our readers in November last year that we had initiated a small position in Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), and gave four reasons why we had taken that decision.

Let us first explain that when we invest in a company, we ideally want to be invested there for many years to come. Generally speaking, we only sell if we lose trust in the management or their business environment and results, or if the share price becomes what can be described as a stretched valuation.

As such, we are not too concerned if the share price does go down or stays flat for years. However, we do like to get paid reasonable compensation for waiting for the value to be unlocked.

Much has happened since November last year, and SBLK has given us some answers as to how they are doing in a lower freight rate environment by just coming out with their first quarter financial results.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

The revenue in the first quarter came in at $224 million, which was 24% lower than the revenue of $294 million in the last quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income was $37 million, a far cry from the $175.5 million it delivered in Q1 of last year. However, let us stick to comparing it on a Q-o-Q basis. The adjusted net income in Q4 last year was still $92.5 million. The reduction of $55.5 million is a reflection of a much lower market.

The Baltic Dry Index - 1 year as of 17 May 2023 (SA)

Adjusted EPS in Q1 was $0.36.

Adjusted net income and earnings

The average time-charter equivalent earnings were $14,199 per day per vessel. This is still in "money-making territory". As a general rule of thumb, as long as the BDI holds above 1,000 they are not losing money. SBLK has one of the lowest Opex amongst their peers and a low debt level.

SBLK's low OPEC (Operating Expenses) (SBLK's Q1 2023 Presentation)

Fortunately, SBLK focused on reducing its debt level in the past, and they now importantly have a solid balance sheet.

SBLK's Balance Sheet (SBLK's Q1 2023 Presentation)

SBLK's average interest rate is also quite low at 3.7% which is only 1.3% higher than the 2.4% average 3 months LIBOR. This is also the lowest amongst their 5 peers, which have average interest rates ranging from 4.3% to 5.4%.

Their amortization is at a manageable $177 million over the next 12 months.

Returning Capital to Shareholders

Some here on Seeking Alpha complain when the dividend payment drops.

Unfortunately, they do not understand how SBLK's dividend policy works. They are in a position where they basically want to distribute all the adjusted earnings. Since SBLK does rely heavily on the spot market, shareholders, to some extent, get what the spot market has to offer.

If you are not comfortable with that or are of the opinion that the drybulk market is going to get worse, SBLK might not be something for you. You could consider a company like SFL Corporation (SFL) which we also own. They have some drybulk exposure but are heavily tilted toward container vessels. The average duration of the charter on their fleet is 6 years. As such, they are much less dependent upon what the spot market does. Dividend payments will also be smoothed out over time.

Back to SBLK.

Here is their dividend history.

SBLK's dividend history (SA)

It is clearly not a long history of paying good dividends. One needs to bear that in mind when investing in SBLK.

During the first quarter of this year, SBLK also bought back slightly over 0.5 million shares at a cost of $11.3 million.

The company is certainly shareholder friendly as they have returned over $1 billion to shareholders since 2021 in the form of dividends and share buybacks.

Business Prospects

No one knows for sure what is going to happen to a market.

That goes for SBLK, you and me, and the thousands of economists and analysts who are paid good money to advise us.

The joke is that economics is not exactly a science.

Past U.S. Treasury Secretary William E. Simon appears to have coined the joke when the Associated Press printed this statement from him on April 3, 1975

I sometimes think that economists use decimal points in their forecasts to prove they have a sense of humor.

We know that the order book for drybulk vessels is low. That is a good thing.

SBLK's CEO Petros Pappas said during the earnings call on the 17th of May that:

The order book has decreased to a record low of 6.9% of the fleet with just 6.3 million deadweights reported as firm orders Uncertainty on future propulsion, high shipbuilding costs, and limited shipyard capacity until late 2025 have helped keep new orders under control"

One interesting project SBLK is working on is a collaboration between shippers of iron ore where they would build Newcastlemax vessels that are to be propelled using ammonia as fuel in what they describe as a "green corridor". Many such large vessels go in a shuttle trade between two countries and would be suitable for such dedicated trade routes. We assume that charterers would then also commit to longer-term charters in order for shipowners to go ahead with these investments. Bunkering stations for ammonia will at first be quite limited, so it is best suited to a dedicated trade route.

The demand side is always the tricky part to project. So much of what goes on in China and to some extent in India and their need for import of raw materials will determine the fate of the drybulk markets.

Commodities such as iron ore, coal, bauxite, agriculture products like soybeans and wheat, and many minor commodities will always be imported to cater to nearly 3 billion people in these two growing economies.

Monthly import of iron ore, coal and grains to China (Data from General Administration of Customs Peoples Republic of China. Graph by TIH)

Note that the customs authorities in China do not publish any figures for January. Hence, the big jump in February as it covers both months.

Other than that, we see that the quantities have actually been quite stable. We will monitor the numbers coming out in May and onwards to see if there are any substantial reductions to the volumes.

Risks to the Thesis and Conclusion

This brings us to the risks of the thesis. All investments have some.

A part of our investment portfolio is dependent upon what is going to happen in China. Bear in mind that we invest for the next ten to twenty years, not the next couple of quarters. Our exposure to China is through companies like Rio Tinto (RIO), CapitaLand China Trust (OTCPK:CLDHF), Alibaba (BABA), and a few others, like SBLK.

We are aware of the specific risks to the thesis of these companies. Geopolitical events could certainly put a "spanner in the wheel".

A global recession would not only affect these companies but most of the others. It cannot be ruled out, but we are of the opinion that such a recession could be short and shallow.

The potential for further improvements in drybulk rates is very good, in our opinion.

We are taking the opportunity to add to our small position in SBLK and maintain our Buy stance.