Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ICF International: Solid Performance, Sturdy Fundamentals, Stock Price Quite High

May 18, 2023 5:03 PM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI)
Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
898 Followers

Summary

  • ICF International, Inc. remains robust with its sustained revenue growth and stable margins.
  • Its decent financial positioning is one of its strongholds.
  • It remains a staple across different sectors as recession woes persist.
  • Dividends continue to increase, but yields are underwhelming.
  • The stock price uptrend is starting to exceed the intrinsic value of the company.

Business, presentation and man on a laptop in a corporate conference or office collaboration with a woman at work. Businessman, manager or coach for marketing, strategy and sales working with CEO.

Charday Penn/E+ via Getty Images

Macroeconomic headwinds intensified as inflation set a new all-time high in 2022. It stretched faster and further than expected, prompting policymakers to stabilize prices. In turn, interest rates soared and enticed savings rather than borrowings and investments. Unsurprisingly, demand softened, matched by

Operating Revenue

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

Fed Funds Rate

Fed Funds Rate (Trading Economics)

Clients

Clients (ICFI Report)

US Total Business Applications

US Total Business Applications (Commerce Institute)

Inflation Rate

Inflation Rate (Trading Economics)

Cash And Receivables And Borrowings

Cash And Receivables And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

Cash Flow From Operations And CapEx

Cash Flow From Operations And CapEx (MarketWatch)

This article was written by

Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
898 Followers
Full-time equity analyst/Part-time Investor. Having adequate knowledge and reliable information can help in your investment decisions. Stock market success is possible as long as one is willing to study, risk, and learn.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.