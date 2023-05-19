3 Net Lease REITs Poised To Profit

Sezeryadigar

Recently one of our members at iREIT on Alpha asked me what’s my favorite property sector.

My first reaction was industrial, because I have been increasing my exposure to real estate investment trusts, or REITs, like Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG). I recently wrote on both of these.

Then I thought about the gaming sector, which includes VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) and Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI), another one of my favorite sectors that has made me (and my followers) a lot of do-ra-me.

Cell towers are also extremely appealing right now, and I’m pleased to say that I own a chunk of American Tower Corporation (AMT) and Crown Castle Inc. (CCI). It may be a good time to add some shares to your portfolio given the more recent pullback.

The residential sector is also a good place to fish, and I’m especially keen on adding more shares in REITs like Camden Property Trust (CPT) and Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA).

As I began pondering the favorite sector question, I began thinking about the net lease sector, certainly one of my favorite categories and one in which I have over 30 years of experience (as an owner, developer, and investor).

What was once the most unpopular sector (in the 1990s) has become a dominant category that includes 17 REITs with a total market capitalization of just under $140 billion.

It may surprise you to know that the net lease sector is the fourth largest property category, just behind:

Self-Storage $163 billion

Industrial $164 billion

Cell Towers $169 billion.

Today, I wanted to take a closer look at three net lease REITs that aren’t your typical bellwether names like Realty Income Corporation (O), Agree Realty Corporation (ADC), or W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC). Instead of these popular picks, I want to share with you three of my favorite net lease REITs that aren’t getting any love.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT): 5.3% Dividend Yield

FCPT was incorporated in July 2015 as a subsidiary of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) in order to acquire and lease properties on a net basis for use in the restaurant industry.

FCPT was spun off through a cash and stock transaction in November 2015 and received 100% of the equity interest in a portfolio of 418 properties that Darden operates, including Olive Garden, LongHorn, and other restaurant brands.

Additionally, FCPT received 6 LongHorn Steakhouses located in San Antonio that are operated through a taxable REIT subsidiary (“TRS”) and referred to as their Kerrow Restaurant Operating Business (“Kerrow Business”).

FCPT is a real estate investment trust that owns and acquires real estate used in the restaurant and retail industries. Their revenue is primarily derived from leasing properties on a net lease basis, but they also generate revenue by operating the Kerrow Business under franchise agreements with Darden.

Since the spinoff, FCPT has grown its lease portfolio to 1,049 properties in 47 states that cover 6.8 million square feet.

As seen above, FCPT is very concentrated in the restaurant industry, in particular Olive Garden restaurants, which makes up 40.4% of their annualized base rent (“ABR”), followed by Longhorn and Chili’s, which make up 11.4% and 8.5% of their ABR, respectively.

Since the spinoff, FCPT has been investing in additional restaurants and retail properties to diversify its portfolio and reduce its dependency on Darden, as well as gain exposure to retail properties unrelated to the restaurant industry.

From their spin-off to the present, FCPT has reduced its Darden exposure from 100% to 54%. Additionally, Olive Garden’s contribution to ABR has been reduced from 74% to 40% and non-restaurant retail properties now make up 15% of their ABR. While they are still heavily concentrated in restaurants, they have increased their franchise brands from 5 at the spin-off to 131 franchise brands presently.

As of year-end 2022, FCPT had a 99.9% occupancy rate with a weighted average remaining lease term of 8.3 years and an average rent escalation of 1.42%. While they are very concentrated by industry and brand, 61% of their tenants are investment-grade based on the weighted average of ABR.

FCPT has a Baa3 investment-grade credit rating from Moody’s and sound debt metrics with a 5.6x net debt to adjusted EBITDAre, long-term debt to capital ratio of 46.99%, and an interest coverage ratio of 4.55x.

Their debt is 92% fixed rate, with a weighted average interest rate of 3.64% and a weighted average term to maturity of 5.0 years. Additionally, FCPT has $392 million of available liquidity consisting of cash, revolver capacity, and projected proceeds of $111 million from an equity forward sale agreement. Plus, they have no debt maturities in 2023 and minimal maturities in 2024.

FCPT pays a 5.26% dividend yield that is well covered with an AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) payout ratio of 81%. They have averaged 4.21% AFFO growth and a 4.97% dividend growth since 2019 and analysts expect AFFO growth of 2% in the current year and 4% growth in both 2024 and 2025.

FCPT is currently trading for a P/AFFO multiple of 15.66x which is well below their normal P/AFFO multiple of 19.47x. We modeled shares to return 20% over the next 12 months. At iREIT, we rate Four Corners Property Trust a BUY.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT): Dividend Yield 4.4%

EPRT is a net-lease REIT that acquires and owns primarily single-tenant properties that are leased to middle-market companies that operate in service or experienced-based industries.

EPRT targets service or experienced-based properties including early childhood education, car washes, quick service restaurants, automotive services, grocers, and convenience stores. EPRT strategically targets these types of properties because they are more insulated from e-commerce than many other types of retail businesses.

Their portfolio consists of 1,688 properties that cover 16.5 million square feet and are located in 48 states. They have 348 tenants operating in 16 industries and are 99.8% leased, with a weighted average lease term (“WALT”) of 13.9 years.

As shown below, EPRT generates 79.3% of its ABR from service businesses, with car washes, early childhood education, quick service restaurants, and Medical / Dental representing the largest industries in this segment.

The experienced-based business makes up their next largest industry type and includes entertainment, health & fitness, and movie theaters. Their experienced-based segment contributes 13.5% of their ABR.

A much smaller portion of their ABR is generated from retail properties (3.8%) and industrial properties (3.4%).

By tenant, they are well diversified, with their top tenant only contributing 3.0% of their ABR and their top 10 tenants only contributing 17.1% of their ABR.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has excellent debt metrics, with a proforma net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 4.1x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 35.25%, and an interest coverage ratio of 6.18x.

EPRT has no secured debt and has a weighted average interest rate of 3.3% with a weighted average term-to-maturity of 5.0 years. No debt maturities occur until 2024, and as of the end of the first quarter, EPRT had approximately $775 million of pro forma liquidity.

EPRT pays a 4.42% dividend yield that is very secure, with an AFFO payout ratio of 70.26%. In addition to the high yield that is well covered, they have increased their dividend by an average of 6.90% over the past 3 years.

EPRT has also delivered strong AFFO growth rates, with an average growth rate of 13.19% since 2019. Analysts expect this to normalize to some degree, with projected AFFO growth of 7%, 6%, and 7% in the years 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Currently, EPRT is trading at a P/AFFO multiple of 15.88x, which is well below their normal AFFO multiple of 19.52x. We model shares to return 20% over the next 12 months. At iREIT, we rate Essential Properties Realty Trust a BUY.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST): Dividend Yield 4.4%

NTST is a net-lease REIT that specializes in the acquisition and ownership of single-tenant retail properties. As of year-end 2022, NTST’s portfolio consisted of 427 single-tenant properties, which included 83 different tenants that operate in 25 separate retail sectors across 45 states.

NTST targets industries where a physical presence is crucial, and has a focus on industries that provide necessary goods and essential services including auto parts, home improvement, drug stores, grocery stores, quick service restaurants, and convenience stores.

NTST’s portfolio has a 100% occupancy rate and a weighted average lease term of 9.4 years. Additionally, around 67.1% of their ABR comes from tenants with investment grade credit ratings.

NTST’s top 10 tenants include very established and recognizable names. All of their top 10 tenants are e-commerce resistant, and all but one have investment grade credit ratings.

On the downside, they are very concentrated in their largest tenants as their top 10 tenants make up 50.5% of their ABR. Their top tenant, CVS Health Corporation (CVS), makes up 9.2% of their ABR, and their second largest tenant contributes 7.9% of their ABR. Similarly, their top industries are all resistant to e-commerce, but there is a large degree of concentration, with their top 5 industries making up 59.5% of their ABR.

NTST has strong debt metrics, with a net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 5.1x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 32.03%, a debt to total assets of 29%, and an interest coverage ratio of 5.94x.

Their debt is 80% fixed rate with no maturities before 2024, and by my calculation, they have a weighted average interest rate of approximately 3.4%. Additionally, NTST has $401.8 million in total liquidity that consists of $6.6 million in cash, $91.2 million of unsettled forward equity, and $304.0 million of undrawn revolver capacity.

NETSTREIT is a relatively new REIT, as it just started trading in August of 2020. However, since that time they have delivered strong earnings growth with an average AFFO growth rate of 13.77%.

NTST pays a 4.43% dividend yield that is very secure with an AFFO payout ratio of just 68.97% and is trading at a significant discount with a current P/AFFO of 15.31x, compared to their normal AFFO multiple of 22.80x. We model shares to return 25% over the next 12 months. At iREIT, we rate NETSTREIT a STRONG BUY.

These REITs Aren’t Getting Any Love

At iREIT on Alpha, our team is working hard to mine for REIT gold, and that means we spend considerable time screening for quality and value. As I remind readers on a regular basis, the key to success is not chasing yield, but instead using fundamental analysis.

As viewed below, the three REITs we hand-picked offer attractive risk-adjusted return possibilities, in which the dividend is sustainable (growing) and the shares are cheap. Unless they are acquired (which is likely), all three of these REITs will likely become Dividend Aristocrats, just like the bellwether names I mentioned earlier (O, ADC, WPC).

iREIT

As always, thanks for reading...and Happy SWAN Investing!