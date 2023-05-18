Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EWP: Spanish Equities May Be Due For A Pullback

May 18, 2023 5:29 PM ETiShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP)
Summary

  • The iShares MSCI Spain ETF has been the pick of the Euro area this year, supported by a resilient economic backdrop.
  • Conditions will get a lot more challenging later this year, however, as the impact of monetary tightening and a higher funding cost regime filter through to the real economy.
  • With Spanish large-caps already trading at a premium to their underlying earnings growth rates, I wouldn’t chase the EWP rally.

Madrid, Spain - 8 of December, 2018: Tourists on a boats enjoying the day on a lake in Madrid Retiro Park, Spain

Yuki Mao/iStock via Getty Images

Spanish equities have been the surprise outperformer this year, as a significant drop in energy and commodities prices drove an improved economic and earnings outlook. Also supporting the economy was an extension of government/EU support measures, most notably

Chart
Data by YCharts

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Key Facts

iShares

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Sector Allocation

iShares

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Top Holdings

iShares

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Performance

iShares

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Distribution

Morningstar

Bank Lending Survey

ECB

MSCI Spain Earnings Growth Estimates

Yardeni

