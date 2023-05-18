Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Presents at SVB MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media and Telecom Brokers Conference (Transcript)

May 18, 2023 4:38 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) SVB MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media and Telecom Conference May 18, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alesia Haas - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lisa Ellis - MoffettNathanson

Lisa Ellis

All right, well wonderful. Thank you for our 01:00 p.m. session. Delighted to be joined by

Alesia Haas, the CFO of Coinbase. Thank you for joining us.

Lisa Ellis

Thank you, Lisa, for having me. I’m delighted to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Lisa Ellis

Yes, very happy to have you here. And I will say, I do point out to everyone quite frequently, that Coinbase is my best performing stock in my coverage year-to-date by a wide margin, and even on a one-year basis it's in the middle of the pack, I will point that out, so good stuff.

So look, let's dive in. We do have, oh yes, Safe Harbor Statement up, and then maybe in a minute let's flip from that to the QR code, yeah. And so because Alesia is taking questions from the group as well if you guys want to do the fancy QR code approach.

Let's dive in. Look, crypto’s had a pretty tough last 12 months. It goes in cycles, we know that. Coinbase though was founded back in 2012 and so has gone through several of these quite severe crypto cycles. So can you just help by base-lining with everyone what's the state of the crypto industry right now?

Lisa Ellis

Sure, thanks for the question. Look I think more companies than crypto have gone through a hard year. It's not like the banking sector is having an easy go right now, and non-profitable tech didn't survive too well over the last year either.

So crypto, interestingly through the very low interest rate environment, through COVID stimulus, started

