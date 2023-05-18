Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Presents at SVB MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media and Telecom Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) SVB MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media and Telecom Conference May 18, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Alesia Haas - Chief Financial Officer

Lisa Ellis - MoffettNathanson

Lisa Ellis

All right, well wonderful. Thank you for our 01:00 p.m. session. Delighted to be joined by

Alesia Haas, the CFO of Coinbase. Thank you for joining us.

Lisa Ellis

Thank you, Lisa, for having me. I’m delighted to be here.

Q - Lisa Ellis

Yes, very happy to have you here. And I will say, I do point out to everyone quite frequently, that Coinbase is my best performing stock in my coverage year-to-date by a wide margin, and even on a one-year basis it's in the middle of the pack, I will point that out, so good stuff.

So look, let's dive in. We do have, oh yes, Safe Harbor Statement up, and then maybe in a minute let's flip from that to the QR code, yeah. And so because Alesia is taking questions from the group as well if you guys want to do the fancy QR code approach.

Let's dive in. Look, crypto’s had a pretty tough last 12 months. It goes in cycles, we know that. Coinbase though was founded back in 2012 and so has gone through several of these quite severe crypto cycles. So can you just help by base-lining with everyone what's the state of the crypto industry right now?

Lisa Ellis

Sure, thanks for the question. Look I think more companies than crypto have gone through a hard year. It's not like the banking sector is having an easy go right now, and non-profitable tech didn't survive too well over the last year either.

So crypto, interestingly through the very low interest rate environment, through COVID stimulus, started to track and be much more correlated with high growth, high risk stocks, high beta stocks. Started to be correlated with the broader economy. Before that you didn't see any correlation between like the NASDAQ and Bitcoin, then you start to see this tight correlation, now it's broken again.

So, there's just been an interesting macro trend of crypto and crypto traded off as we move from a risk-off mindset, but then we had two Black Swan events in 2022. That really exposed the poor risk management practices that were happening in crypto.

I’d like to say that these are just poor risk management, it wasn't crypto specific. We had Terra (LUNA), which was a algorithmic Stablecoin that had bad asset liability management and no different than a bank run actually. They just had a run on the outflows and the assets weren't worth what they thought they were worth and they de-pegged and collapsed.

When that collapsed, it precipitated a deleveraging event and it caused Bitcoin collateral value to come down. Companies that had too much exposure then were over levered, they then subsequently failed. And then we have the fraud of FTX in the fall, so two Black Swan events. But what I would notice that crypto is incredibly resilient.

So you mentioned that Coinbase has performed well year-to-date. Bitcoin hasn't performed incredibly well year-to-date, and more than that just looking at the price what you actually see is an increase in developer activity, you see an increase in Americans holding crypto as an asset. Now, one in five Americans hold crypto and that has held steady throughout this incredible volatility.

And what you see in crypto as you mentioned price cycles and I'm glad you did, because we talk a lot about this, is despite these two Black Swan events, I mean massive fraud, big deleveraging, poor risk management, but the trough is still higher than the last trough, the peaks are higher than last trough and you just see there is volatility. But when you smooth it out and look at it at a long scale over time, it has been steadily rising up into the right with more utility, more use cases, more developers, and that is the trend that we really look to and are excited about.

Lisa Ellis

All right. So talk a little bit about how, especially now, coming off this cycle, maybe looking ahead into the next cycle, many investors think of Coinbase as a brokerage or an exchange for crypto assets, whereas in your investor materials and on your website, you always describe Coinbase as a platform for accessing the crypto economy. So can you just talk a bit about the positioning of Coinbase and really how investors should think about Coinbase?

Lisa Ellis

Absolutely. So we think of this as an evolution. The first pillar of our strategy is that crypto is an asset, and that is the products and services that you've seen us build to-date, which is how do you buy crypto? How do you store it safely? How do you trade it? And that gives rise to the products that look like a trading platform or an exchange, the ability to custody an asset, the ability to act like a broker and find ways to engage.

What we're rapidly moving to and hoping emerges very soon is then Phase 2. So we have crypto now as an asset. We can buy it. We can hold it. We can do all these things. Now we're going to move to crypto as updating the financial system, and we think of crypto technology as technology that can make financial services better.

So Phase 2 is then really about utility, updating existing financial products. So things like this are thinking about, for example, we launched Base, which is a Layer 2 solution. Think about like Ethereum as a protocol, but the challenges with Ethereum today are the gas fee spike. Like the last couple of weeks with Pepe, the Meme coin, like Meme coin we saw like crazy gas prices. That's not good for like confirming transactions when all of a sudden your price is too variable.

So Layer 2 solutions are looking to drive down the cost of transactions getting confirmed and increase the speed. And so our goal with Base as a Layer 2 solution, it's sitting on top of Ethereum, is really the ambition of getting to one second, one penny.

So if you think about then one payment rail that can universally, instantly settle any peer-to-peer, B2B, B2C, intercompany transaction in a USD Stablecoins for one penny, one second, that is really interesting for use cases around global remittances for an example, where with current global remittances, especially in long-tail currencies, you're stitching together so many different banks and intermediaries, correspondent banks to actually settle a payment. And this is then a open access protocol that anybody can plug into globally. So I think that this is then next generation.

So how do we think about crypto and making financial services products better? Staking is another interesting example. Staking is if you own an asset, you are validating transactions on a proof of stake network; that is what the purpose of your asset is doing. And so think about this, if more and more transactions are happening on that payment rail, on that protocol, you are earning and you are participating in that economy. And so this is what we talk about as crypto is permitting more people to be included in the financial system.

You don't benefit necessarily directly if there's more transactions on a Visa network. You can if you go out in the stock, but this is directly participating in the underlying protocol by the growth of this network, by just owning the asset and then getting these staking rewards. And so we think this is then financial inclusions, crypto making financial services better, participating more people in the economy.

Third pillar is then crypto as the new Web3. And this is like, how do we then think about crypto with decentralized identity? How do we think about creators and content makers communicating directly with their fan base?

So you're seeing early examples of this with NFTs. Starbucks has an NFT program where they are giving NFTs to their customers. Starbucks has a huge loyalty program. They've got a 29 million member loyalty program, where today it's like any other loyalty program you're probably all members of. You get 10 copies, you get one free or whatnot.

This is now, I get an NFT, I get exclusive rights to certain events, I can participate in unique ways, and so they can communicate with their members. And then they can also, those NFTs can be traded, they have value. So maybe you decided like you're no longer going to drink Starbucks and that thing had value because you were a diehard member, but now you can monetize that involvement.

So really just interesting, and these are early. These are – people are dabbling. Like think about this as like the first wave of the internet, where yes, pets.com existed, you could buy pet food. It failed. We all now buy lots of things on Amazon that we weren't ready to do in 1999. But these are early indications and what we see in these waves of technology is you get these early startups, you learn something, then the next version comes out a little bit better and a little bit better.

So we think of pillar three as the pinnings of the new Web3, is we're starting to see this benefit of sending value online. We send data online all the time, but now it's sending value. What does that unlock? And we're a platform underneath all that, creating the basic tools to access all of these pillars.

Lisa Ellis

Yeah, I was going to say, so to maybe connect the dots a little bit, you mentioned Base, you mentioned the staking products, but yeah, what are the types of products and services and investments that Coinbase is making that support those next two horizons as you were describing them?

Lisa Ellis

Vision, yes. So we think of ourselves as the primary account that our users need in crypto. So I think your basic fundamental level, you need a place to hold crypto assets. These are different than holding dollars, different than holding securities, because these are bearer instruments, ad so holding that private key material is really important, it's different. And we offer a variety of ways to do that today.

We offer a full custody solution where we are accountable and on the other spectrum we offer a self-custody wallet, where you are fully accountable for your private keys. And in the middle we offer something what we call our Dapp Wallet, where it's kind of a semi-custodial solution where we hold part of your key, you hold it, which means if you lose your key, we can recover it for you. And so you have the benefit of interacting with decentralized applications and you are in control, but you're not so in control that if you lose your key, you lose everything and then your money is lost to the Ether.

So we're offering very different customer experiences that we can enable customers to participate in the economy. We're offering then what we think as really important is all of the on-ramps. So just like today, where you have the growth of text and email, you still have physical mail, it still exists. But we can print that mail, we can send it, we can scan it, we can do all sorts of things to bridge between these two worlds.

Moving Fiat to crypto, moving crypto back to Fiat, moving crypto to crypto, we think those bridging technologies are really important, because different end-use cases require different applications. And so being a Fiat on-ramp is really critical to us and you see us building more and more of these access points to just connect the world to make sure that there's less friction as we move money through these ecosystems.

And then we're building, frankly just crypto-native technology. How do you confirm a transaction on a Blockchain via a staking valid or how do you do transaction monitoring, which is super important for compliance reasons? We have unique tools and capabilities for that. So tools, infrastructure to enable crypto transactions is the core of our product suite.

Lisa Ellis

All right. Let's talk about the revenue drivers. I could talk about the long-term vision all day, but you are the CFO unfortunately, so let's talk.

Lisa Ellis

Let's dig in.

Lisa Ellis

The revenue drivers of Coinbase. So let's focus first on what's historically been the primary revenue stream, that's the transaction revenues. And first, talk a bit about the relationship between transaction revenues and crypto assets. So as crypto asset values have recovered, you've seen some recovery in your transaction revenues sequentially this year. But how should we generally think about what drives transaction revenues?

Lisa Ellis

So today, and what has been the case for the last few years, is the biggest drivers of trading, which is in the phase of crypto as an asset, it’s still speculation. And so what's driving speculative trading is no different than what drives speculative trading in other asset classes. It is price, it is volatility and while we have seen price recovery, volatility is actually at four-year lows and we've seen it go down from Q4 to Q1.

So that is what is saying that transaction revenues have increased, in part due to volume, in part due to changing in the pricing structures that we talked about in our letter. But volatility is not at the same level as it was on average in 2021 and 2022. So you haven't seen that as the pickup.

And I think that then, over time our goal is to drive more utility, so that then engagement even in trading, is driven by need of these assets for other utility use cases. And it's not as tied to speculation and not as tied to price and volatility as it has been.

Lisa Ellis

Good, okay. And then S&S, so subscription and services revenues, the diversification piece of Coinbase. They are a 47% of total revenue in Q1. That's up from a single-digit percentage contribution just a couple of years ago, and of course some of that is because the transaction revenues have come down. But actually S&S has grown sequentially, very consistently now for many, many quarters. So what are the major services driving S&S? And then, over a longer-term time horizon, how do you see that portfolio evolving?

Lisa Ellis

So I consider there's two families of revenue streams broadly in the subscription and services bucket. Broadly, family number one is revenues that we generate based on assets on our platform. So at the core, safely storing assets is one of our key strengths that we've done now since our founding. And we've been able to build revenue streams on top of just having the customer's asset. We can then offer staking as a service to enable customers to earn reward where we provide a software service on top of the asset that they're already holding in their wallet.

Custody is a product that we're monetizing by securely storing specifically institutional assets in a qualified custodian structure in their own segregated address that they find value in and they meet their qualified custodian requirements under their fund structures.

USDC is another example where we store assets on our platform and we can participate in the pass-through of that interest income. So there's a family of things that as the crypto economy grows, as more and more assets are added to our platform, as we leverage our technology of being a safe custodian, that will be a broad way we can monetize assets in more and more ways.

So we think that over time there could be financing revenues associated with these. There will just be other unique ways in crypto, like staking is not something we've ever heard of before five years ago.

The next family is what I would consider the subscription revenues. And so these are more like software contracts or I would say the subscription product pricing. So this is where Coinbase One sits. Coinbase One is a pricing product that we have for our retail, where for a monthly fee you get on fee-free trading, but you also get other benefits where there's higher ATL, account takeover protection, there's different access that you may have as a Coinbase One subscriber.

We also have, this is where our cloud revenue is. So cloud revenue is, I've talked a lot about like we think that we're really special at doing things in crypto, which we are, that we want to make those tools available to other Fintech companies, other companies that want to build in crypto, and they don't want to have to build the back-end systems, they just have great things they want to offer to their end customers.

So here we're offering things like the ability to white-label our custody solutions if you want to offer that within your bank or your financial services company. We're offering things like Coinbase Pay where you use our Fiat on-ramps to then participate with your Dapp. We're offering staking directly for those companies. So we're offering then our tools in white-labeled APIs that are being more like software.

These are much more nascent. We consider these in our venture bucket in our portfolio, but this is where I think long-term growth will be as more and more companies think about building applications in crypto. As this technology evolves and moves from its nascency into it truly is faster and cheaper and more accessible, it becomes back-end tools that lots of companies will want to be able to build on. And so that's the next kind of family and growth that we see as the long-term growth initiatives.

Lisa Ellis

All right, good. Let's talk about yields. Ever since your IPO a couple of years ago, one of the big controversies around Coinbase has been the sustainability of yields, specifically on the retail side. But yet they just jumped in the last quarter where they had been running I think in the 1.3%-ish range and jumped up over 1.6% this past quarter.

So talk to us about the sustainability of retail yields, what drove the jump, and then also just how you think about that over a long-term time horizon, and maybe also just kind of like where do you think the Street gets that wrong.

Lisa Ellis

Sure. So we offer three products for retail trading. They are, you can have a simple trade, which is a very easy-to-use interface where you can say I want to buy $100 of Ethereum. We lock that in at that price that we show you on the screen. We show you here's the price, here's fees, and you can click confirm. We then take the risk of executing that trade on the back end.

We also offer advanced trading where you are interacting directly with the order book, you are putting in a market order, and then you are getting a price without a spread. You are just getting the price for executing on the exchange. And the third is when we offer Coinbase One, which I just talked about.

We've integrated these now into a product portfolio, and what we are doing is both on the consumer side and on the institutional side, is now starting to really reassess pricing and really evaluate different structures, testing elasticity, testing the response to different pricing to understand how consumer behavior is. We believe we've just gone through as we talked about at the opening, an incredible shock to the system with the FTX fallout and with the bankruptcies of 2022.

And we think that our brand of being the most trusted is really a valuable proposition to our consumers, and we're seeing people attracted and being a flight-to-quality platform and we're taking that and learning more than about what the appropriate pricing structures are for our product suite, which we think is in a premium product suite, as well as our operational and our customer needs. And so think about this as being dynamic, and we're doing a lot of learning at this point in time as we assess different pricing streams.

Over the long term, Lisa, I think we've said this before. At some point, crypto will become commoditized. At some point, this will become, we believe broadly adopted by all sorts of platforms, and that it will become, you can buy your Bitcoin in any financial services firm or you can buy also all sorts of crypto assets, that's when pricing gets driven down.

Today, you're seeing the opposite. You're seeing fewer places to buy these assets, at least in the United States, after a few events have happened. And so we're taking just consideration of what market environments we're operating in, but there will be a point where these things become commoditized, and that is what we think is then the point where we will see compression in fees.

We also believe that's the point where you're going to see broader adoption and growth and wonderful things that will offset the fees through volume. And that's what we saw obviously in securities trading, but it took 20 years for securities trading to come down to the zero fees that we have today. We're just earlier, much earlier in the cycle in crypto.

Lisa Ellis

Okay. All right, let's talk – switch over to the cost side of the equation. Your first quarter operating expenses, which came in right around $900 million, were about half of where they were only a year ago, and as a result, you guys beat by a mile on adjusted EBITDA. So can you remind us how your – what your goals are now around profitability? You've adjusted that a bit over this last year and what levers you're pulling to manage to that outcome.

Lisa Ellis

Absolutely. Lowest since Q1, 2021. First of all, our goal this year is to improve adjusted EBITDA year-over-year in notional terms. So we have not changed that goal. We had negative 371 last year and our only goal is to improve that. We had a very strong Q1. What I think is important here is that we're controlling what we can control and we're being very disciplined now in our expenses.

What happened in 2021 is unfortunately a bit, it's sort of – sometimes I'm really proud of what we did, sometimes I'm a little embarrassed with what we did, but we were trying to meet scale. We had 6x growth within like a quarter in terms of volume. When you grow at that speed, what our entire focus on was our customers keeping the systems up and running, making sure everything worked for the customers. That mean we opened the spigots in terms of software spend, we hired people. We also were moving at a pace that we didn't have as detailed controls and checks and balances to make sure all that spend was the right thing to do during that time.

2022, obviously rapid reversal. We talked about the macro, we talked about the episodic events and we moved quickly to change our expense base. We have done two reductions in force, but what I'm really proud to say right now is we're operating with more efficiency. We've also had more reps with our team. So we went from 1,250 employees at December, 2020 that grew to 3,650 at December, 2021. So like 3x growth in a year. So the average duration or tenor of an employee was six months, seven months, like really short in 2021.

We now have two years of people who we've hired in 2021 and kind of coming into 2023. So just that depth of knowledge, institutional knowledge, we're seeing productivity gains, we're seeing efficiency, we're seeing people know more and be much more disciplined. So we were able to cut costs in every single line item and we're really proud of the accomplishments on the expense side.

Lisa Ellis

And so talk about investment. Of course, as we talked about FRONT Coinbase has been a successful player in the industry since 2012, you've gone through these cycles many times, although this is the first one as a public company, so under a little bit more of that shareholder scrutiny. How do you manage investments through these downturns to make sure that you are building appropriately for the next phase?

Lisa Ellis

Yeah, so we are a company that is always focused on where our customers are going, where this crypto is going. And because we're so nascent, we can't just be complacent and build. We don't want to be Yahoo, we don't want to stay in one product. And so we have a portfolio approach where we make a lot of new investments and venture initiatives. For example, Base, which I talked about earlier, it's definitely a venture initiative for us to build a Layer 2 protocol, NFTs was a venture initiative.

Our key here now is to treat those as like seed investments with really small scrappy teams in Coinbase. And then treat them almost like do they get Series A funding once they hit certain milestones and keep them small and not to over invest until we start to see the right signals. So we're being more disciplined in our capital allocation, but we are continuing to test new things.

We expect things to fail. We're not, we're never going to bat a thousand and we wouldn't be taking enough risk and trying new things as our view if we were getting to 100% success on product market fit. But we're really focused on our mature businesses, driving the right unit economics, getting to the right margins, are they healthy and then balancing it as a portfolio approach.

The other thing that we are very cognizant on is, we cannot predict our revenues with accuracy. As I mentioned, crypto asset price, crypto asset volatility, really important drivers of our revenue, really impossible. And so we are a company that focuses on scenario planning. And we are always running scenarios. What if it drops down? What if it drops down meaningfully from where it is today? And how would that look compared to our expense base?

And so we use those as tools to say, can we afford this with the capital and the resources we have on balance sheet to weather different hits, to take in exogenous events like FTX's failure into our plans and continue to hit the goals that we step forth with the market and so that's how we approach it.

But we are continuing to put money towards new initiatives and we're starting to see some of those, like USDC was one of those back in 2019, 2018 when we started it, and now it's 25% of revenue, so we think this is the right approach.

Lisa Ellis

Yeah, and I was going to actually ask that exact question. If I think back, but I don't have a perfect memory of Coinbase, but if I think back to the last cycle, the 2018 downturn, the last points of despair. Out of that you made a big acquisition in custody. Like you said, that was when Stablecoins really emerged and USDC emerged.

A - Lisa Ellis



Staking was down, say 2019, yeah.

Q - Lisa Ellis



So yeah, what are – just for the learning purposes yeah, what are the types of things like that, that typically come out of these downturns, yeah?

A - Lisa Ellis



So we think that downturns make us stronger, and we think that we have the expertise, the balance sheet to really take advantage of these down markets and really emerge stronger coming out.

So for example, you saw us acquire an asset management company in Q1, which I think that really fills out more of the pillars of our institutional product offering. We are experimenting with these Layer 2’s to really drive the utility to make things faster, make things cheaper, make things more usable within the crypto space. So this is something we are working on.

But the other thing that we're really working on is operational excellence. Getting efficient, ensuring that we don't repeat the sins of the past, ensuring we don't get ahead of ourselves on the cost space. And so that's why you see with the growth in revenue that we saw in Q1 against the cost savings, we generated meaningful EBITDA within one quarter. And so you can see that there was good leverage in our business model, and as we said publicly, we don't plan our headcount, we expect to be roughly stable over the course of this year.

And so we're prepared for revenue to go up and down, but we're really building on those more diversified revenues, more consistent revenues as we see with the goal towards the subscription and services, and trying to continue to fill in the portfolio of what will customers want as we go into the next cycles.

Q - Lisa Ellis



What other metrics, so from a financial health perspective, so after the Black Swan events of the last year, there's been a lot of scrutiny on financial health and risk management. And what are some of the other measures that you focus on at Coinbase, you've started to disclose some of these publicly. That you'd highlight, that give you confidence that Coinbase is financially healthy to weather sort of any crypto outcome going forward?

A - Lisa Ellis



First of all, I'm really proud that we've weathered the Terra (Luna), Celsius, Three Arrows, we took no losses there. We did have a $14 million loss with FTX, which was well within our risk appetite and all that was, was deposits we had on that platform to execute trades on behalf of our users to the extent that they were looking for certain trades that we needed.

And then through the banking crisis, we lost two banks that were active in our portfolio, but we had zero minutes of downtime and we were able to continue business as usual. So we run a three deep strategy, we've kind of spent a lot of time on business continuity and risk, and so I do think that we are really seeing the fruits of those investments in risk management as we've gone through a lot of these events over the past year.

But what I would point to and why I think that we have the ability to be a generational company and why I feel so confident in the platform that we're building is, we do have a balance sheet of over $5 billion of USD resources. It gets close to $6 billion when you add our liquid cryptos holdings at fair value that we could monetize at any point in time if we so needed those.

And so when I look at $6 billion, and the long duration of our debt that has no immediate covenants, we have the ability to be really opportunistic; we have the ability to think about being greedy when others are fearful, finding attractive acquisitions, finding ways to grow in these types of down markets.

We also have the ability to really run these risk scenarios and say with confidence, we can absorb a lot of hits. I mean, we run scenarios all the time to say what is the next Black Swan? What if another big thing happens, are we prepared? And we can do those things with confidence around just the health of the balance sheet. And so we spend a lot of time in our shareholder letters sharing with you like what has changed, what our counterparty risk is, what our quarter-over-quarter cash position is, to try and share with you that we have been really thoughtful and diligent about the types of risks that are still prevalent in this very nascent industry.

I think that another thing to look at though on our balance sheet is what are the customers doing with their assets? Like customers can vote with their assets. We saw lots of customers vote with their assets by moving them out of regional banks in the last quarter. Our balances grew in the last quarter. We actually saw both our Fiat and our crypto balances grow in the last quarter. So people looked at us as a flight to safety, which is really fascinating to see crypto being a flight to safety within broader banking instability.

So I think it's our people continuing to vote with their feet and saying, this Coinbase is a safe platform to hold my assets? I think it's, can Coinbase have the resources to navigate volatility while we really work to the next generation of crypto, which is regulatory clarity, more utility, working through these kind of early years. And are they making the right decisions? Are they adapting to market conditions? Are we being nimble when we see changes in the atmosphere around needing to reduce our force and then we're going to cost-base mine it? Do you see us being thoughtful? And those are the things that I look at for the health of our business.

Q - Lisa Ellis



I'll go to a couple that have come in from the room. So one, just a question on the competitive environment. How do you feel about the competitive environment currently for Coinbase? How has that changed over this past year, and how do you view Coinbase as sort of positioned maybe differently going forward?

A - Lisa Ellis



So we've always thought of Coinbase as uniquely positioned between crypto-native companies and traditional financial services companies. And so in the traditional financial services or fintech companies, we are heartened to see more and more fintechs, so the PayPals, the Robinhoods, the Blocks, Fidelities of the world offering more crypto products and services, access to buying and selling Bitcoin and Ethereum, the custody products, etc.

On the crypto-native side, finance is the largest crypto player globally. We think that we compete with them against trust, that we are the most trusted, that we are transparent, that we are offering lower leverage products that are unlikely to create risk. Everyone can see that their assets are clearly safeguarded with our audited financial statements, that you can see that there's a control environment, that you can see that we have risk controls.

There's opacity with a lot of the competitors that we see on the crypto-native side, because you don't have that assurance. And so we think we compete with trust, and we think that we compete with compliance on that side.

I think our goal though is to let a thousand flowers bloom and we want more and more companies building in crypto, and so that's why we're building these developer tools, and we hope that this is just building more and more share, and so we're heartened to see more participants in this space.

I do think we're going to hopefully get more regularities. We'll clean up some of the things that were clearly poor risk management practices and clearly not good for the long-term health of the industry. And so more and more we think of ourselves as competing against fintechs and financial services incumbents. And there we think that our speed, our ability to be crypto-native, that we have more DNA around blockchain knowledge and confirmation and moving to proof of stake, that is where we'll be able to compete with just that inherent knowledge.

We think of it as like back to the internet days that the dot-com startups were internet-native and so the brick-and-mortar companies tried to go into digital offerings and they weren't always as successful when they tried to run two discrete business models as the companies that started off as being internet-native companies, and so that's one of the analogies that we think about.

Q - Lisa Ellis



All right, well not surprisingly, the regulatory question was the next one that came in from the audience.

Lisa Ellis

How could we miss this one?

Lisa Ellis

I'm sure they are appalled that I've made it this far through the conversation without getting to that. Saving the, you know…

So talk about the, yes, the elephant in the room, the regulatory environment here in the U.S. Let's just start with the Coinbase's perspective on the right outcome, like your house view on sort of what's the appropriate way that crypto assets and products should be regulated in the U.S.

Lisa Ellis

Okay, I think that the challenge with seeing crypto is now you've just said like this real estate, like underneath this big umbrella there's lots of different things. So Stablecoins look and are trying to be – dollar-backed Stablecoins, I should be more specific, are just a digital form of currency that looks much like a currency. Bitcoin looks like a commodity.

We tried to go public. If you can read our first S1 filing, with coin as a security token, that would have looked like Coinbase, like a registered security token. We ran into challenges, so we couldn't pursue that, so we're in normal security today.

So we believe that blockchain technology makes financial services better, because they can be faster, they can be lower, the settlement is instantaneous, you don't take settlement risks, lots of value that we think comes from just moving the tech stack. So we think that there are going to be commodities, there are going to be securities, there's going to be currencies, and there's going to be collectibles like, you know there's NFTs which are digital collectibles, not very different than baseball cards or art or other things. So under that big umbrella Lisa, there's no perfect answer, there's not one single thing. We think that this is going to have lots of different regulations.

The challenge of the regulatory environment today is much of what is traded, is a commodity, although the CFTC does not have spot trading jurisdiction for crypto. And so we do think there needs to be a spot trading jurisdiction for crypto commodities with the CFTC.

It's really interesting to think about the typical securities, and so this concept of like ours, is Ethereum a security, is Bitcoin a security? Then who files a financial report? Like there's no employees of these companies. These are decentralized developers who are contributing code. So it doesn't act or behave in any way like a security today, and we analyze everything that we list on our platform.

We have a very extensive listing process that analyzes each asset we list under the Howey test to say, does it have characteristics that look like a security. We look at it from a compliance standpoint, from OFAC, from you know is this a scam coin? What is the compliance risk on this?

We look at it from a cyber-security perspective? Is it going to be hacked? Is like people going to be rug pulled from these assets? And we look at it from like a market and we think that there's customer demand? Do we think that this is a viable asset? So it has to meet all of those criteria for us on our platform. We reject 90% of assets that we review. So we think there's a lot out there that is not meeting one of those pillars and many of those could be deemed to be too high risk of securities, we don't miss those.

So getting more clarity, more taxonomy in this space, we think is really important. Getting clarity on commodities, how they should be regulated, because that's the majority of the trading. Like Bitcoin and Ethereum represent still 50% plus and Stablecoins are then even a greater percent of trading. So carving off little pieces, Stablecoin regulation would be really great to get reserves under control, so I think that there's low-hanging fruit.

But I think we have to recognize that technology is moving really quickly here with new use cases, different characteristics, and it's hard, because the regulatory environment moves at a different speed. And so this is what we're trying to do, is help drive regulations to kind of check-off some of these boxes, so we can move and build with speed on this new innovation.

Q - Lisa Ellis



So you highlighted a little bit about some of the priorities. Stablecoin regulation like you highlighted, particularly around reserves, spot trading jurisdiction for the CFTC for things like Bitcoin and Ethereum. What's the path to get there in your view? Is this legislative? Is this a judiciary process? Like what do you guys see as the likely path, so that investors can kind of track it or know what to be watching for?

A - Lisa Ellis



All of the above. It could be all of the above, and I think there's going to be work towards all of the various paths. So pre-FTX's failure, there was a lot of advancement with bipartisan legislation to try and work towards legislative solutions. FTX was like an earthquake in the space and everyone stepped back to say, how did we miss this? I mean it was, this is massive fraud for people to have missed, us included, so that kind of pulled everybody back.

But now we're seeing everybody kind of re-engage in those conversations. And so we are cautiously optimistic and we said in our Q1 shareholder call that we think that there's going to be progress on bipartisan legislation even this quarter, things moving forward, so that is a path.

We're obviously working through the Wells notice process with the FCC. What is hard about that is, it is vague at this point in time. We don't yet know from the FCC what exact assets they have issue with. Why? What are the facts about those? All we know is that they believe that we have listed security tokens on our platform. They believe that there's something about staking that could be a security, but we don't know any facts. And so until we get to the next layer, until we have data, we can't help give anybody like a path or how big or how small or what the sizing is and that's what we've been really pushing for, just to get data on the table.

And then obviously we have the path of the courts. That is always available to anybody in the U.S. And so settlement with the FCC, negotiation with the FCC, legislation, judiciary system, too early; we're in the earliest days of this. But the most important is we are business as usual. We continue to focus on our financial health, focus on product innovation, focus on utilities serving our customers, while we worked for regulatory clarity, for both Coinbase and more importantly, the broader industry, so this innovation can flourish in the U.S.

Q - Lisa Ellis



And on that point, just to I guess reconfirm, I know you commented a lot – about a lot of this on your quarterly call, but are there any direct impacts to your business right now given with all of the regulatory?

A - Lisa Ellis



Not that we've seen.

Q - Lisa Ellis



And then also maybe as a good point of context for some folks here that may be less familiar with it. I know you've been very – feeling optimistic about some of the regulatory progress in other regions around the world. So maybe just give an example perhaps of some principles or regulatory framework that some other regions, the EU or Singapore, etc.

A - Lisa Ellis



EU is a great example, right? I mean MiCA is EU legislation that will come forth in the coming years, but that, it's really just suited towards the nature of crypto assets. And so we think that legislation specific to the nature of crypto assets, for example, instant settlement, these things have value. It's just recognizing that these are different than what we have today. It is still focused on the important things around consumer protection, around market structure, around conflicts of interest.

We share these values. We want to create clear market structure. We want to avoid risks in these financial systems. We just believe that the form on how we comply may look different for different technology bases.

Q - Lisa Ellis



All right, good. Let's turn to your forward outlook now. Taking a long-term view, I liked the three horizons that you talked about up front. Frame for us what are some of the prominent longer-term investments you're making at Coinbase. Maybe that you're particularly excited about or you see as being particularly promising?

Lisa Ellis

So the challenge is I can't pick favorite children in our product portfolio. But I think that as I kind of articulated, I think there's a family of products around adding assets. And I think that our unique value proposition of storing bearer instruments will give us a unique advantage to create asset-based revenue streams. And then I think the long-term is really around more and more companies building on crypto.

So if I think about companies that needed to build web applications, they needed to underline technology stack, not every company is going to be building their own end-to-end tech stack from the protocol on up. I think about the protocol layers, then there's the infrastructure layers and the application layers. Like people might want to go straight to application. They don't need to build all the way down to the protocol. That's where we can help provide our tooling in the cloud business.

So long-term I think cloud business will give us the ability to serve a lot of commercial customers, business customers with this tooling. And then I think that there is going to be a primary financial account. And I think that our long history of trust, I think that the fact that we have been early adopters of unique attributes of crypto will enable us to be a strong player, direct to consumer, to build the primary financial account for our retail and individual users.

Lisa Ellis

And you, we talked a little bit about how when you look back on past cycles, right. You know, with the hindsight, there have been in each of these major cycles, a handful of technologies emerging from them that then have become really the major drivers of the next phase. Last one, is custody and Stablecoins, staking as you highlighted. If you had to do your crystal ball, what do you expect those are right now?

Lisa Ellis

This is where we can't do that, unfortunately. And that's why we have a portfolio of products, and it wasn't clear to us that CryptoKitties was going to kick off then the collectible boom of what we saw with NFTs in 2021. You know, that has taught us new things about what we think the next wave of collectibles can be. So every cycle creates new learnings that the products get more innovative and more useful.

So there's early dabblings now about music on NFTs. There's these loyalty programs and membership programs that I mentioned. So we're starting to see inklings of how these things can create more utility value in the next cycle.

I think scalability is really an important key here, and there's a lot of development work going into how to make blockchains more scalable, which is what unlocks a lot of the making financial services better. So faster, cheaper, reduced settlement risk. These are the things that I think can make financial services products lower cost, more inclusive and that is around scaling of blockchains, better infrastructure.

Then there's the usability. So it's moving from, these long alphanumeric characters where I have to send you my Ethereum to your Ethereum address and my Solana to your Solana address, where we're making now multi-coin wallets. We're making ENS names, which are the equivalent of like DNS. We went from TCP IP addresses where it was like 139.27 point whatever and then you got to coinbase.com. Like now those are ENS names where you can send to alesia.eth versus whatever my Eth address was.

So making it usable is another big area of investment that we think pushes all this tech below the surface. So it makes users go like, okay yeah, it's just as easy as like using something that we're already familiar with. That's what I think you're going to see come out of this cycle, is just this next gen of the tech.

Lisa Ellis

All right, let's talk quickly about international. Just to remind us, that's an area where you've been leaning in a little heavier more recently. One, just remind us how much of your business is outside the U.S. today and then how are you expecting that to evolve?

Lisa Ellis

As of Q1 it was 11%. It's been up to 20% in past quarters. Today, our international business is largely comprised of consumer trading by Bitcoin, by Ethereum, by any other asset in predominantly U.K. and Europe. The key here is Fiat to crypto rails. So you need to have a way to get your euros, your dollars, your pounds into crypto to make these markets really effective, so that's why there's on-ramps capability that we talked about.

So we're launching more on-ramp markets. Those are our go deep markets where we have to go get financial services licenses. We build rails, we build bank accounts, it's more of an upfront investment. But we've now launched those products in Australia, Brazil, Singapore, Canada. So we're building more go deep markets to create more on-off ramps, more fiat pairs, more access, and so that's one initiative.

The next initiative then is rolling out more products to these markets. So they're mostly buy-sell markets today and so the opportunity to add USDC, which we just announced earlier this year, adding staking to these countries, adding more utility to the buy-sell is kind of the next prong of growth.

And then the third is the international exchange. And so up till this point, the exchange was in the U.S. We used the non-U.S. countries as distribution markets, but they were trading against the U.S. exchange, but the front end was the fiat on-ramps.

Now we have an offshore exchange; separate personnel, separate decision making on products and services. U.S. customers cannot trade on the non-U.S. exchange. It is serving a longer tail of countries. This gave us the ability to offer perpetual futures, to get our first toe in the derivatives market. This is the market that generates the most trading volume in crypto today. It's where Binance is very strong. It's where FTX generated the vast share of their revenue.

And so we think there's an opportunity for our brand as one that is more trusted, that has public financial statements, that you can see the details of where your assets are held, to now get into that volume and that market share, to serve those customers in a way that's differentiated from the current product offerings in that market, that's two weeks old.

So I have very little to say about it at this time, but we hope to share in coming quarters. But that's our first kind of toehold into derivatives. And that means that that's the first kind of thing that institutions can kind of build in the international market.

So it's getting a disproportionate amount of investment now compared to where we've been, because there is regulatory clarity, there is consumer demand, there is an existing market that we can go and participate and try and then build market share and build our brand in those markets.

Lisa Ellis

All right, well, I'll go to a couple of our wrap-up questions. One, on the revenue side, obviously Coinbase's revenues are unpredictable as you highlighted, and they have this sort of cyclical nature to them dependent on the crypto cycle. But how should investors, or what pointers would you give investors to think about what the long-term sort of through-cycle top-line growth profile of Coinbase could look like?

Lisa Ellis

So our belief is that crypto makes financial services products better, and that crypto is the best way to drive more economic freedom on a global basis, which is our mission. And we can make things long-term faster, cheaper, more accessible, more assets come on chain, more use cases, consumers can go direct to content creators, cutting out middlemen, cutting out friction,

This is what we are here for. This is what we're trying to do.

If that happens, we think that has use cases that we can't even wrap our minds around today. Just like when the early internet started, like did we think about Uber? No. Did we think about ordering all of our groceries in Instacart? Probably not. We were all just like doing AOL online and with dial-up modems and it dropped the calls half the time.

So it was like we're moving from that dial-up phase. We now need to move to broadband with scalability, then we're going to build the apps on top of it that are really cool, and that's when we think that this really can get some good momentum. So scalability, usability, regulatory clarity, these are sort of the key pillars of Unlock.

But in doing so, the ability to send value as easily as we send data today, we think has huge benefit to society and use cases that can then broadly proliferate, and then our platform grows because of the tools and the experience that we have. I don't know the timing, Lisa. I can't give you the exact dollar amount, but that is what we're building towards. And that's what we're seeing more and more people buy into.

We've run a recent campaign about Update the System. So many people think that the existing financial system is in need of an upgrade, that it doesn't serve their needs well. It's slow, it's clunky, there's friction, there's cost. We think that this technology can make that better, make that more accessible for a billion people around the globe, and that's what we're really excited about the future of this.

Lisa Ellis

All right. One – I'll just sneak in a quick one just on the capital allocation question. So you've been pretty opportunistic with M&A in prior downturns. Are you out there looking now and are there any particular areas you're focused in?

Lisa Ellis

We are always in the market for attractive assets, teams or new technologies or capabilities. So everything that we do, we take a buy, build, partner approach to. Sometimes there's interesting acquisition opportunities, sometimes they are not. We're really excited to buy One River Digital Asset Management in Q1. We think this adds a really unique asset, which is a track record.

It's hard to start asset management from scratch and to convince people to give you their assets when you don't have a track record. So we have a team, we have a track record, we have now experience in building this asset management business, which we think is going to be really beneficial to unlocking new forms of capital to come in crypto. Many funds don't have the ability to participate directly in the spot market, but can participate in structured vehicles, other types of assets, so this will open up new doors of capital.

So yes, we're looking. We are judicious though in our approach. We are not buying anything at any price, and we will be thoughtful as we look to build out our existing roadmap. So we're not going off in every single direction. We're being very judicious in our approach.

Lisa Ellis

All right, and just as our final question, how about – we've covered a lot of ground. Give me the elevator pitch for an investment in Coinbase right now.

Lisa Ellis

We are building economic freedom through our tools and through our products and services. We think that crypto can be the best vehicle to create this economic freedom. As I've said, we think it will make it faster, cheaper, more accessible, the ownership of, in the value chain that you can have, the direct-to-content creator relationship that you can have.

This opens up new use cases and that we are building these tools. We are building the primary financial account for our consumers, for institutions, for developers to participate in this new ecosystem. We are a company that is now very focused on our financial performance. We have $5.3 billion of USD resources on our balance sheet. So we have the balance sheet to weather the current downturns, whether they be macro, whether they be crypto episodes, whether it be the regulatory clarity that we need to seek. And that we are going to be disciplined in those investments, but be really strategic to try and expand access and availability of this ecosystem. And would love you all to join us on this journey, it's a very exciting place to be.

Lisa Ellis

All right, thank you, wonderful!

Lisa Ellis

Thank you.

Lisa Ellis

Thank you, Alesia. All right.