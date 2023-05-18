Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BT Group plc (BT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 5:03 PM ETBT Group plc (BT), BTGOF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.45K Followers

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Lidiard - IR

Philip Jansen - Chief Executive

Simon Lowth - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs

Sam McHugh - Exane BNP

Maurice Patrick - Barclays

Nick Lyall - Societe Generale

James Ratzer - New Street Research

Akhil Dattani - JPMorgan

Robert Grindle - Deutsche Bank

David Wright - Bank of America

Carl Murdock Smith - Berenberg

Polo Tang - UBS

Georgios Ierodiaconou - Citigroup

Adam Fox-Rumley - HSBC

Nick Delfas - Redburn

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to BT Group's Results Presentation for the Year Ended 31st of March 2023. Presenting today are Philip Jansen, Chief Executive; and Simon Lowth, Chief Financial Officer. The presentation today will be followed by a Q&A session. I'd like to also make everyone aware that this event is being recorded for replay purposes.

Before we start, I'd like to draw your attention to the usual forward-looking statements in our press release and our latest Annual Report for examples of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from any forward-looking statements we may make. Both the press release and the annual report can be found on our website.

And with that, I'll now hand it over to Philip.

Philip Jansen

Thank you, Mark. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us today. By way of agenda, I'll make some brief introductory comments highlighting some of the great progress we've made through the year. And then Simon will talk through the results themselves and our forward guidance. And then, I'm going to share some details on how we see the transformation of BT Group shaping up over the longer-term, before, obviously, opening up for your questions.

So starting with the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.