Thesis

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) has a lot going for it with its products and services. It has a very interesting positioning in the medical field, and a strong line of software to back up their product lines.

Unfortunately, that's where the good stops. Their revenue hasn't been able to grow in ten years, and is now falling with one of their very important segments - dental - taking a negative 46% dive, and they don't appear to have a plan in place to stop it.

Their debt is structured in such a way that it could present a very large burden to the company in the next few years, save a few very unlikely circumstances. And furthermore, this is a company that has systemically reduced shareholder value by consistently diluting the share float for 30+ years.

Company Overview

3D Systems Corporation is a global provider of 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions. The company offers various 3D printing technologies that transform digital data input from 3D design software into printed parts.

These technologies include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and more, including a bioprinting option. The company also develops and markets a range of print materials, from plastics and metals to biocompatible materials.

Additionally, under the Geomagic brand, 3D Systems provides digital design tools and solutions for various applications, such as product design, simulation, and manufacturing workflows. They also have proprietary software, 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, for managing additive manufacturing processes, and Bioprint Pro, a software solution for designing and bioprinting experiments.

In addition to these products, 3D Systems offers maintenance, training, manufacturing services, and precision healthcare services. Their customers range from companies to small and midsize businesses in various sectors including medical, dental, aerospace, automotive, education, biotechnology, and others.

The company sells its products and services through direct sales, channel partners, and distributors. Founded in 1986, 3D Systems is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Revenue

Data by YCharts

The company's revenue curve has simply moved sideways for nearly ten years at this point, until the last few years when it started to drop. Current estimates don't show this improving much:

2023 2024 Revenue Estimate $552M $593M Click to enlarge

Let's look at their segment revenue:

DDD Product Segment (Financial Modeling Prep (Chart by Author)) DDD Service Segment (Financial Modeling Prep (Chart by Author))

Their revenue fell off a cliff after a lot of M&A movement in 2021. They restructured their company that year to focus more heavily on healthcare, including the dental industry, which now is causing them some severe issues, as the dental part of their business is down 46%. From their latest conference call:

...I'll begin with the negative, and that being the dental orthodontics or more specifically, the clear dental aligners business. As most of you know, we have a particularly strong position in this market, as we've said for the last few quarters, demand has been severely impacted by reduced consumer discretionary spending, as inflation has forced many consumers to focus on meeting life necessities such as food, gas and rent. While we're pleased that this market seems to be stabilizing, it has yet to return to growth.

Thankfully, the orthopedic side of their healthcare business is doing better, but the decrease in their dental side is concerning. Now they blame inflation in this paragraph, but then go on to blame COVID instead:

Compounding the economic impact on the actual market demand has been our customers' desire to reduce inventory levels, which had grown significantly during the COVID period.

Either way I believe there's an immediate and apparent lack of ownership by the leadership, and the willingness to blame other people and events, instead of trying to find solutions to the problems. Now I fully understand that events can cause a downturn in revenue - I'm not trying to say that isn't true. What I'm saying is that there is no talk of "this is how we're fixing it," just excuses in my view.

In fact they spent a significant amount of time in the conference call following this quick dismissal of their problems trying to talk themselves up in the orthopedic side of the business - and their investor presentation is no better as it has no mention of the problems in the dental side of the Product segment.

Now I understand this natural tendency, and a lot of companies do it, but I think it's a sign of poor leadership and just a red flag to be aware of. They say they expect the revenue from the segment to stabilize at the end of the year, but it appears they have nothing in the works really other than hoping their customers will restock inventories.

Frankly, their problems with growth are nothing new. They've been moving sideways for about ten years now, despite efforts to reorganize the company. They can't seem to get any traction to get that revenue curve moving upward, and now they're losing revenue in one of the segments they leaned heavily into in that reorganization.

Debt

Data by YCharts

Now in their restructuring, they took debt almost equal to an entire year's revenue in order to acquire other companies. They did so in a way that opens the company to a bit of risk, but also can help them with very low interest rates. Convertible notes are not always bad, but they're a calculated and strategic play.

They issued the debt as convertible notes. The company bet that their stock price will rise high enough that the purchasers of the notes will convert them to shares (further diluting the share pool, which I'll go into next). If the stock price falls then the company is on the hook for the whole amount as no one is going to want to convert those notes into shares. It can be an advantageous situation, if your stock price rises. DDD's certainly has not.

So what this means is that this company has a huge debt, equal to 85% of their current annual revenue, due in 2026. They do have the option to repurchase the shares prior to that, so refinancing is on the table in 2024. However, the conditions required to repurchase the notes (involving a significant increase to current share prices) are unlikely to happen.

There's also another risk for the company. Upon the triggering of the "fundamental change" clause in the indenture they will be required to repay the debt in its entirety. This will restrict their movements for reorganization in the near future, and if something happens that violates the clause the company could be found in a serious situation.

Most likely, in my opinion, is that the company will kick the can down the road in 2026 and refinance this debt with more loans. This looks like the kind of snowball that will just keep growing, because they don't really have a way to get on top of it in my opinion. It's kind of like the company just said, "This is future me's problem."

Shares Outstanding

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Let's talk about another big problem. The top chart shows the company's share float over time. We do not want "up and to the right" with the share float, we want "down and to the right." This not only shows a recent problem (as the bottom chart is the last 3 years), but rather this is systemic and for 30+ years this company has been what I'd call taking money out of the pockets of its shareholders with this dilution.

Now issuing some shares for the acquisitions in 2021 is a legitimate tactic to raise capital as compared to issuing notes, but like I said, this isn't a one-time occurrence. There's no real hint of ever trying to buy them back, and the dilution over time is atrocious. This is a company that has no problem diluting the pool, in fact to the point that the convertible notes would have added a massive amount of shares and they seemed fine with that.

The notes are convertible at the amount of 27.8364 shares per $1,000 in face value. If all shares were converted that would add a staggering 12.8 million shares to the float, or almost +10%.

Conclusion

This company does have some very interesting things going for it. It has innovations in the medical 3D printing space, numerous patents, and established customers. It's not all bad, and in fact, there are plenty of things I like.

The problem is that they've put themselves in a precarious position by betting so hard on their reorganization, and then really failing to see growth materialize from it. Furthermore, they seem to lay blame for that failure on other people and events, without taking a shred of ownership themselves and really laying out a plan to return to profitability in my opinion.

They have taken and taken from shareholders, and it's systemic with share float dilution happening year after year. Their convertible notes would have increased the float by another 10%, which they were hoping would happen. But it didn't, and now they'll need to raise money to kick that can down the road - which will probably involve more debt and more dilution.

If this was a company that was growing strong quarter after quarter I wouldn't necessarily have a problem with the rest of it, but they aren't. Their revenue is falling. I have to issue a sell recommendation on this. Get out and save whatever cash you can. There are so many other good companies out there that will give you a far better value that it makes no sense to keep capital locked up in DDD.

About this article: When I research stocks I start with a "bird's eye view" of the target company. Many of the things I went through in this article are what I'll look at first.

When this bird's eye view is complete, I'll decide if I want to avoid the company for the time being or if it's a potential candidate for investment. This article that you are reading is the result of my bird's eye view examination.

It is designed to be an overall high-level view of the company that you can read to determine if this company is something that you might consider as a candidate for investment. It is not possible to report everything about a company in the space of a single article, nor is it possible for me as an author to learn every detail about a company in the amount of time allotted to write an article.

You should not take my final conclusion on the company as your sole recommendation for investment, and you should conduct further in-depth research on your own to come to your final conclusions.

As a result of this, my "buy" recommendations come with an asterisk. And that asterisk is that this is only a high-level examination, and in-depth research that can take many hours, or days, of your time is still required. This is why my articles are short and to the point, with no fluff or filler. Just the facts that you need to know to move forward.