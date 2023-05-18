Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Verona Pharma: Revolutionizing COPD With First Triple Mechanism Inhaled Drug

May 18, 2023 6:51 PM ETVerona Pharma plc (VRNA)
Bhavneesh Sharma profile picture
Bhavneesh Sharma
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Verona Pharma plc's Ensifentrine is the first drug that combines bronchodilation and anti-inflammatory effects in COPD.
  • Phase 3 data showed that the drug showed a 40% pooled reduction in the rate of exacerbations compared to the placebo.
  • Verona Pharma is preparing to submit a New Drug Application, or NDA, for the approval of the drug as a maintenance treatment for COPD this quarter.
  • Based on the strong data, I expect the NDA to be approved, and the PDUFA is likely to be scheduled in H1 next year, a price-moving catalyst for Verona Pharma plc.
  • We're currently running a sale for our private investing group, Vasuda Healthcare Analytics, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Pulmonologist doctor, lungs specialist. Aesthetic handdrawn highlighted illustration of human lings. Neutral grey background, studio photo and collage.

mi-viri

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in the United Kingdom. The company is focused on developing products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, COPD, and asthma.

COPD is the fourth-largest cause of

Triple mechanism of action of Ensifentrine

Triple mechanism of action of Ensifentrine (Investor presentation)

Reduction in exacerbations

Investor presentation

Chart

YCharts

Premium service reviews

"The best I have ever seen in the biotech space...I have been in the biotech investing space for a while and have not seen a service like the one Dr. Bhavneesh provides."

"Great service with in-depth research on biotech stocks. I appreciate that Dr. Sharma will take the time to review and publish reports/updates on stocks that members request. Biotech investing is very complex and it's great to have someone so knowledgeable guiding us."

This article was written by

Bhavneesh Sharma profile picture
Bhavneesh Sharma
6.71K Followers
Catalyst-driven biotech ideas from MD, MBA (NYU)

Money Manager. Registered Investment Advisor. 

M.B.B.S., M.D., MBA Finance (NYU-Stern). 

Founder of Vasuda Healthcare Analytics, a catalyst-driven biotechnology/pharmaceuticals-focused service. Ranked 5-star on Tipranks. SumZero contributor.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VRNA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.