Cloudflare: High Growth At A High Price

May 18, 2023 6:57 PM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)1 Comment
Summary

  • After a disappointing guidance, Cloudflare's stock fell more than 20% in a single day, to then recover partially as the market digested the news.
  • The price correction we just witnessed might be a prelude to further significant price corrections as the market starts to demand more than just growth from the company.
  • Growth alone cannot justify the current market price in my view, and based on my assumptions, Cloudflare future cash flows are not enough to justify the current price.

Comunicazione globale

imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

After a disappointing management guidance, reducing the expected target growth for the second quarter and full year from 37% to 31%, Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) fell more than 20% in a single day, to then recover partially

Cloudflare's revenues

Cloudflare's revenues (Cloudflare)

CDN market

CDN market (Personal Data)

Cloudflare's future revenues

Cloudflare's future revenues (Personal Data)

Cloudflare operating loss

Cloudflare operating loss (Cloudflare)

Cloudflare sales to invested capital ratio

Cloudflare sales to invested capital ratio (Cloudflare)

Cloudflare future efficiency and profitability

Cloudflare future efficiency and profitability (Personal data)

Software industry data

Software industry data (Personal Data)

Cloudflare FCFF

Cloudflare FCFF (Personal Data)

Cloudflare reinvestment margin

Cloudflare reinvestment margin (Personal Data)

Cloudflare cash flows projection

Cloudflare cash flows projection (Personal Data)

Cloudflare intrinsic value

Cloudflare intrinsic value (Personal Data)

