Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.46K Followers

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Haijun Wang - Founder, Chairman & CEO

Shoudong Wang - Co-CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sijie Lin - CICC

Ronald Leung - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Lydia Ling - Citi

Andy Fu - Blue Lotus Research

Xin Chen - UBS

Operator

Ladies and gentleman, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation there will be a Q&A session. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Queenie Chen [ph]. Senior Manager of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining us today are Founder, Chairman and CEO, Mr. Wang Haijun and our CO-CFOs, Mr. Rui and Mr. Wang Shoudong.

Before we start, please note, the discussion today will include forward-looking statements made under Federal Security Laws that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by our comments today. The company does not undertake any obligations to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws.

During today's call management, will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures for comparison purpose only. For definition of non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results, please see the earnings release issued earlier today.

In addition, a webcast replay of this conference call will be available on our website at ir.yaduo.com. Now I will turn the call over to Mr. Wang, our CEO.

Haijun Wang

Thank you Queenie. Hello everyone

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.