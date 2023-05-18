Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) SVB MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

May 18, 2023 7:32 PM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)
SA Transcripts
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) SVB MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media and Telecom Conference May 18, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brooke Major-Reid - Chief Capital Officer

Rob O'Hare - Senior Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Eugene Simuni - MoffettNathanson

Eugene Simuni

We'll get going for our next session. We are very excited to have Affirm with us for the next hour, and we have Brooke and Rob. And maybe I'll start with just asking you guys to introduce yourselves and maybe describe a bit about what your mandate is at the company. And I'm always curious, maybe a very short kind of story about when you joined Affirm and what motivated you to join. Maybe in a couple of sentence, just give us a sense of how you're thinking about the company.

Brooke Major-Reid

Sure. Thanks for joining everybody, good to see you. My name is Brooke Major-Reid, I'm the Chief Capital Officer of Affirm. And effectively, what that means I make sure we have enough liquidity and capital to do the stuff we need to do. So that spans funding the business, so funding the loans it originate, managing the bank partner relationships for the originating banks because we are -- we don't have a bank charter.

So we have lenders of record, and we partner with originated banks, so managing those relationships, relationships with other bank partners that do things like debit plus, so that ecosystem. Then treasury, as you think about just the core corporate treasury operation that as well and the funding part of our treasury operations and capital markets, globally, so that Cole team.

And then last but not least, we have a quant group. Think of them as the folks who keep us on the right side of the tracks here in terms of managing risk

