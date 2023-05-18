Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 8:04 PM ETPresto Automation Inc. (PRST)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.46K Followers

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call May 18, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Adam Rogers - Head of Investor Relations

Krishna Gupta - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Ashish Gupta - Principal Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Greg Pendy - Chardan

Operator

Hello. Thank you for standing by. And welcome to Presto Automation Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, Adam Rogers. Sir you may begin.

Adam Rogers

Good afternoon, everyone. At this time, I'd like to welcome you all to the Presto Automation fiscal third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I am Adam Rogers, Head of Investor Relations here at Presto. I'm pleased to be joined on today's call by Presto's Interim Chief Executive Officer, Krishna Gupta; and by our Principal Financial Officer, Ashish Gupta. [Technical Difficulty]

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this is your operator. Please stand by, your conference will resume momentarily [Operator Instructions].

Adam Rogers

So I'd like to welcome you all to the Presto Automation fiscal third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I'm Adam Rogers, Head of Investor Relations here at Presto. I'm pleased to be joined on today's call by Presto's Interim CEO, Krishna Gupta; and our Principal Financial Officer, Ashish Gupta. Also on the line with us today is Dan [Technical Difficulty].

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we apologize for the technical issue. Please continue to stand by.

Adam Rogers

So after our prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. A replay of this call will be available on our website. Information to access the replay is listed in today's press release, which is available at presto.com in the Investor

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.