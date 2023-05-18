Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Investec Group (IVTJF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 8:07 PM ETInvestec Group (IVTJF), ITCFY, IVTJY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.46K Followers

Investec Group (OTCPK:IVTJF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Fani Titi - Group CEO

Nishlan Samujh - Group Finance Director, CFO

Ruth Leas - CEO and Executive Director, Investec Bank plc

Conference Call Participants

Alex Bowers - Berenberg

Fani Titi

Good morning, everyone. It's always our pleasure, Nishlan and I, to represent our people in presenting another wonderful set of results. So I'm pleased that we can report very strong financial results against a backdrop macroeconomically and from a market perspective that has been particularly challenging.

We are reporting that we have adjusted earnings per share going up 25% to 68.9p. Dividends up 24% to 31p and in rands, and really wanted to know this rand number earlier today, up 38% to ZAR7.01. So really I hope you're happy with that. In this period we returned circa GBP780 million to shareholders through dividends, share repurchases.

Sorry. Nishlan tells me that the slides are not -- can you see the slide? Sorry, I started going because I've got my own presentation on my iPad. Apologies for that. So in this period as I say -- oh, my goodness me, the slide is different on this one. Let's just make sure that we've got this right. Apologies. So let me start.

As I said, adjusted earnings per share up 25% to 68.9p. Dividends up 24% to 31p and in rands up 38% to ZAR7.01. And in this period, we returned GBP780 million, I think just about over ZAR18 billion, to our shareholders through a combination of dividends, the share repurchase that we announced, we have purchased ZAR5.5 billion to-date and a distribution of 15% of Ninety One. I'd like to take just a step back and go back to March 2020 as you see on our graphs, that is the reference period.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.