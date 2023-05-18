Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Reliance Global Group, Inc. (RELI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 8:13 PM ETReliance Global Group, Inc. (RELI)
Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 18, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Theodore Ayvas - VP, Crescendo Communications

Ezra Beyman - Chairman & Chief Executive Office

Joel Markovits - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Edward Reily - EF Hutton

Elon Friedman - VKC Fund

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Reliance Global First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Ted Ayvas, Investor Relations. Ted, you may begin.

Theodore Ayvas

Thanks, Paul. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Reliance Global Group's 2023 first quarter financial results and business update conference call. On the call with us today are Ezra Beyman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Global Group; and Joel Markovits, Chief Financial Officer of Reliance. Earlier today, the company announced its operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The press release is posted on the company's website, www.relianceglobalgroup.com.

In addition, the company will file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as well, which can also be accessed on the company's website, as well as the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. If you have any questions after the call or would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at 212-671-1020. Before Mr. Beyman reviews the company's operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, we would like to remind everyone that, this conference call may contain forward-looking statements.

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this conference call, including statements regarding our future results of operations

