Tracking Jeremy Grantham's GMO Capital Portfolio - Q1 2023 Update

John Vincent
Summary

  • Jeremy Grantham’s 13F portfolio value increased from $18.77B to $19.66B this quarter.
  • GMO Capital increased Alphabet, Sunrun, Ameresco, and Livent while reducing U.S. Bancorp, American Express, and SolarEdge Technologies.
  • The largest three individual stock positions are Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms, and UnitedHealth, and they add up to ~11% of the portfolio.

University Of Oxford And Its Smith School Of Enterprise And Environment Host ReSource 2012

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to GMO's 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on GMO's regulatory 13F Form filed on 5/12/2023. Jeremy Grantham's 13F

Jeremy Grantham - GMO Capital's Q1 2023 13F Report Q/Q Comparison

Jeremy Grantham - GMO Capital's Q1 2023 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

John Vincent
Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, GOOGL, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

