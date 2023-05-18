Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 8:52 PM ETApplied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Sullivan - Corporate Vice President

Gary Dickerson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brice Hill - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Muse - Evercore ISI

Stacy Rasgon - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Krish Sankar - TD Cowen

Atif Malik - Citigroup Inc.

Mark Lipacis - Jefferies LLC

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Joseph Quatrochi - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Sidney Ho - Deutsche Bank

Brian Chin - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company, LLC

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Bank PLC

Vijay Rakesh - Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mehdi Hosseini - Susquehanna Financial Group

Operator

Welcome to the Applied Materials Earnings Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, you will be invited to participate in a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Sullivan, Corporate Vice President. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Sullivan

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Applied's second quarter of fiscal 2023 earnings call. Joining me are Gary Dickerson, our President and CEO, and Brice Hill, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that today's call contains forward-looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ. Information concerning the risks and uncertainties is contained in Applied's most recent Form 10-Q filing with the SEC. Today's call also includes non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to GAAP measures are found in today's earnings press release and in our quarterly earnings materials, which are available on the IR

