This Is The Most Expensive QQQ Has Been Since 2008

May 18, 2023 9:56 PM ETInvesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)11 Comments
Diesel
Summary

  • QQQ is now more expensive than any time since 2008.
  • This also includes November 2021 where QQQ's P/E topped at 35.
  • Current P/E of 30 is actually equivalent to 39 in 2021 after adjusting for interest rates.
  • PEG values are up 4x to 10x times for biggest components of QQQ since 2021.

Businessman Popping The Stock Market Bubble

DNY59

From 2009 to 2021, we experienced one of the most powerful bull markets in modern history. This is especially true for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) since it increased its value by 1290% (almost 13 bagger) during this period until it topped

Chart
Data by YCharts

P/E history for QQQ etf

Created on Excel by Author

Adjusted P/E history for QQQ etf

Created on Excel by Author

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Diesel
I've been investing in the stock market and most of my portfolio consists of long positions of blue chip companies with a consistent history of growing profits with solid profit margins as well as a history of returning money to shareholders in dividends and buybacks such as Apple. I also sell calls and puts to boost my return and try to stay away from highly volatile stocks. I don't short any company except for buying some puts in order to "insure" my long positions. My investment philosophy is to find a company that fits my criteria (like AAPL), buy as much as I can afford and hold it forever unless the fundamentals of the company change drastically. I also like the idea of index investing. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about companies that manufacture big metal machines such as cars, trucks, tractors, bulldozers and tanks as I believe this to be an exciting sector to analyze.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

