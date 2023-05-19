David Becker

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is a company that I am invested in, and I am deep in the red. The Chinese growth story hasn't unfolded the way I anticipated, as strict COVID policies and other factors impacted my economic thesis for China. I didn't exit the position during tax loss harvesting season, and I have dollar cost averaged into my position several times. I had felt that BABA was overly impacted by delisting fears and the overall bearish stance on China due to foreign affairs issues. The delisting fears were nothing new, and I had called my brokerage house and obtained an answer about what would happen to my BABA shares if they were delisted, and the answer was satisfactory to me. I decided that I would hold this position for at least another year and see how the story unfolds as China's reopening should benefit BAVA, and BABA's interest in creating value for shareholders still outweighs the negatives for me at this point in time. BABA just released its Q4 and 2023 results as they delivered a top and bottom line beat in Q4. I have been incorrect on this, and I could continue to be incorrect, but from a numbers perspective, BABA looks inexpensive, and there may still be an opportunity.

Seeking Alpha

Alibaba is looking to unlock shareholder value

Back in March, shares of BABA experienced a temporary surge as BABA announced it would split into six different units with the goal of boosting each group's individual business value. BABA would create six different business segments, which included Cloud Intelligence, Taobao Tmall Business, Local Services, Global Digital Business, Cainiao Smart Logistics, and Digital Media and Entertainment. Each segment would be independently managed by its own executive team and board of directors. BABA disclosed that no matter what, the Taobao business would remain fully owned by BABA, but the other five segments could be spun off in the future through an IPO process.

The first thing which was discussed in BABA's press release was the business transformation and how BABA will unlock value for shareholders. Daniel Zhang, who is BABA's CEO announced that BABA's board of directors has approved a full spinoff of the Cloud Intelligence Group via a stock dividend distribution to shareholders as they intend for it to become an independent publicly listed company. BABA has established a capital management committee that will have the goal of enhancing shareholder value. The board approved the executive team to start external financing for the International Digital Commerce Business Group, and explore the option of spinning off the Cainiao Smart Logistics, and Freshippo through individual IPOs. In addition to the possible IPOs BABA repurchased 21.5 million ADSs (the equivalent of 172.4 million ordinary shares) for approximately $1.9 billion USD under its share repurchase program in Q4 of 2022. BABA still has $19.4 billion USD remaining under the current authorization, effective through March 2025.

What I learned in this quarter's earnings report is interesting. I have mixed feelings about spinoffs as they will decrease the overall revenue and income from the parent company, but on the other hand, if there is a fast-growing high-margin segment, the other segments within the parent company could be overshadowing it or holding back its valuation. There have been a handful of people commenting on my Amazon (AMZN) articles that they feel spinning off AWS would be beneficial to shareholders. What's interesting about BABA spinning off its cloud division vs. AMZN spinning off AWS, is that BABA doesn't generate the majority of its profits from cloud. In the 2023 fiscal year, BABA generated $147,911,000,000 RMB of Adjusted EBITDA, and Cloud represented $1,422,000,000 RMB which is just under 1% of their total Adjusted EBITDA in the year. Cloud computing is expected to reach $1.55 trillion by 2030, which is a CAGR of roughly 14.1%. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is projected to have the highest CAGR through 2030, which will be fueled by the growing need to simplify IT complexities and lower the costs associated with deploying data centers. According to the data from Synergy Research Group BABA's cloud division has roughly 4% of the market. As China grows, this could be a hyper-growth segment, and the spinoff could unlock value for shareholders.

Synergy Research Group

Within BABA's capital management plan is the cloud intelligence spinoff, external capital raise for international digital commerce, and the IPO plan for Cainiao smart logistics and Freshippo. The cloud intelligence segment has been approved for a full spinoff. Management feels this will be completed over the next 12 months, and the transaction will occur through a dividend distribution. BABA's board approved exploring the option to raise external capital for the international digital commerce group, which would help expand into new geographic markets, invest in new technologies, grow its consumer and supplier base, and enhance its products and services to its customers globally. The Cainiao smart logistic segment provides supply chain, logistics, and delivery services to consumers and merchants that are customers of Taobao & Tmall Group and Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group in addition to 3rd party customers. This has been approved for the initial exploration of an IPO with a target completion over the next 12-18 months. Freshippo has also been approved for the IPO commencement process to start with a target of being completed in the next 6-12 months.

BABA's capital management committee is certainly looking at all of the angles to increase shareholder value. The buybacks are projected to continue, while BABA looks to spin off at least 3 segments over the next 18 months. If you're excited about cloud computing, grabbing shares of BABA could be interesting, as you are currently getting a conglomerate that is spinning off several units.

BABA's 2023 year and valuation

For the beginning of this section, I am going to use RMB rather than USD because that is how BABA reports; then, I will use a currency calculator and convert some metrics to USD.

While the 2023 fiscal year wasn't ideal for top-line growth, which came in at 2% YoY, BABA's growth and margins expanded on the bottom line. This is exactly the reason I am still optimistic about BABA. Revenue YoY increased by 2% from 853.06 billion RMB to 868.69 billion RMB, but its income from operations increased 44% YoY to 100.35 billion, its diluted EPS increased 21% grew 21% YoY, and its Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% YoY to 147.91 billion RMB. On the two profitability lines that I care most about, BABA grew its FCF by 73.61% YoY to 171.66 billion RMB, and its net income grew 39% YoY to 65.57 billion.

The growth on the bottom line has improved BABA's margins. Income from operations has become 11.55% of revenue which is an increase of 3.39%. Adjusted EBITDA is now 17.03% of revenue, and this increased YoY by 1.74%. BABA's net income has grown 2.03% to 7.55%, and FCF has grown 8.17% to 19.76%. BABA's margins are interesting to me as this company is a cash cow, generating almost 20% of FCF from every dollar of revenue produced. I also feel that a 7.55% bottom-line profit margin is large. As China's economy grows, I expect BABA to benefit and grow these income metrics in both amounts generated and margins of revenue.

Alibaba

Here are the following conversions in USD:

Revenue $868,687,000,000 RMB = $123,391,833,295.67 USD

Adjusted EBITDA $147,911,000,000 Adjusted EBITDA = $21, 004,918,913.81 USD

Net Income $65,573,000,000 RMB = $9,313,786,834.79 USD

FCF $171,663,000,000 RMB = $24,382,483,482.61 USD



Now the question becomes, do I see value in shares of BABA or is it a value trap? I am going to look at BABA the same way I look at any other company to establish my baseline valuation case. I take the total equity on the books and combine it with a multiple of FCF to determine what I think the company is worth. Then I look at the current market cap and determine if it's overvalued or not. I am going to insert BABA into a peer group that consists of U.S. big tech and take the average price to FCF that each company trades at, multiply each company's current TTM FCF by that multiple, and add it to the total equity to determine a fair market value. If the market cap is under this number, I consider it to be undervalued. For anyone who is interested, this is why I use FCF rather than EBITDA or net income as my measure of profitability. FCF represents a company's cash after accounting for cash outflows to support operations. I like to use this metric rather than net income because FCF is a measure of profitability that excludes the non-cash expenses and includes spending on equipment and assets. It's also a harder number to distort or manipulate due to how companies account for taxes, and other interest expenses. This is also the pool of capital companies utilize to pay back debt, reinvest in the business, pay dividends, buy back shares, and make acquisitions.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

You either trust the numbers that BABA is reporting, or you don't. If the numbers are correct, BABA is drastically undervalued compared to big tech companies in the U.S. I compared BABA to Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Meta Platforms (META). I didn't include AMZN because their FCF over the TTM is negative, so it doesn't fit well in my model.

META currently has a market cap of $620.13 billion and generated $17.57 billion in FCF over the TTM, and has $124.8 billion of total equity on the books. My model has META being just about at fair value as there is a 0.71% premium on shares compared to my fair market value. BABA has a market cap of $225.32 billion, has generated $24.38 billion of FCF in the TTM, and has $162.07 billion of total equity on the books. My fair market value for BABA is $843.61 billion, which means that shares are trading at just 26.71% of my fair value, as there is a -73.29% differential between the current market cap and my fair value. Shares of BABA would need to increase by 274.4% to reach what I see as a fair value.

Conclusion

I have been wrong, and I could still be wrong, but I am still very bullish on BABA. There are no disclosures that indicate the numbers are wrong, so I have to make my investment decisions based on the information I have. BABA is growing its top and bottom lines while improving its margins. BABA is buying back shares and has made additional efforts to improve shareholder value by establishing a capital management committee to evaluate spinoffs. Under the premise that the numbers are correct, I feel BABA should be valued at $843.61 billion rather than $255.32 billion, which means shares would need to appreciate by 274.4%. Now, if there comes a time when we find out that BABA's numbers are not correct, then this thesis is null and void, but under this premise, there should be tremendous upside in BABA. I also feel that getting shares of their cloud division as a separate company could be a strong added value as this could be a quick-growing company on its own, and I am in favor of BABA's plan to unlock value. I will probably buy more shares of BABA and dollar cost average further as this was a strong earnings report, in my opinion.