Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 9:10 PM ETXcel Brands, Inc. (XELB)
Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Berger - SM Berger & Company, Inc.

Robert D'Loren - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

James Haran - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Howard Brous - Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti & Company

Debra Fiakas - Crystal Equity Research

Operator

Please be advised that reproduction of this call in whole or in part is not permitted without prior authorization of Xcel Brands. And as a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Andrew Berger of SM Berger & Company. Thank you. Andrew, you may now begin.

Andrew Berger

Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us, and welcome to the Xcel Brands First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. We greatly appreciate your participation and interest. With us on the call today are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Robert D'Loren; Chief Financial Officer, Jim Haran; and Executive Vice President of Business Development and Treasury, Seth Burroughs.

By now, everyone should have access to the earnings release for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, which went out today. And in addition, the company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its quarterly report on Form 10-Q earlier today as well. The release and the quarterly report will be available on the company's website at www.xcelbrands.com. This call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on the company's Investor Relations website.

Before we begin, please keep in mind that this call will contain forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from certain expectations discussed here today. These risk factors are explained in detail in the company's most recent

