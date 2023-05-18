Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nasdaq Outperforms The DJIA By A Bull Market

May 18, 2023
Summary

  • Every day it seems the gap just keeps getting wider, and today the YTD performance spread between the Nasdaq and the DJIA widened out to over 20 percentage points.
  • As of Thursday afternoon, the Nasdaq was up 20.4% YTD, while the DJIA was barely hanging above the unchanged line with a gain of 0.3%.
  • The question going forward is, will the Nasdaq continue its outperformance for the remainder of the year, or will the DJIA step up and play catch up?

Business growth, progress or success concept. Businessman is drawing a growing virtual hologram stock bar chart on dark blue background.

Ong-ad Nuseewor

Every day it seems the gap just keeps getting wider, and today the YTD performance spread between the Nasdaq and the DJIA widened out to over 20 percentage points – or the equivalent of the traditional threshold for a bull

Nasdaq vs DJIA

Nasdaq and DJIA outperformance

Nasdaq and DJIA outperformance

