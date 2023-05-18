Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Globant S.A. (GLOB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 9:13 PM ETGlobant S.A. (GLOB)
Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 18, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Arturo Langa - Head, IR

Martin Migoya - Co-Founder, CEO

Juan Urthiague - CFO

Patricia Pomies - COO

Diego Tartara - CTO

Conference Call Participants

Tien-Tsin Huang - JP Morgan

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citi

Maggie Nolan - William Blair

Bryan Bergin - TD Cowen

Surinder Thind - Jefferies

Thomas Blakeley - KeyBanc

Phani Kanumuri - HSBC

Arturo Langa

Good day, and welcome to Globant's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Arturo Langa, Head of Investor Relations at Globant. [Operator Instructions].

Please note this event is being recorded and streamed live on YouTube. By now, you should have received a copy of the earnings release. If you have not, a copy is available on our website, investors.globant.com. Our speakers today are Martin Migoya, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Juan Urthiague, Chief Financial Officer; Patricia Pomies, Chief Operating Officer; and Diego Tartara, Chief Technology Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some moments on our call today may be deemed forward-looking statements. This includes our business and financial outlook and the answers to some of your questions. Such statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties as described in the company's earnings release and other filings with the SEC. Please note that we follow IFRS accounting rules in our financial statements.

During our call today, we will report non-IFRS or adjusted measures, which is how we track performance internally and the easiest way to compare Globant to our peers in the industry. You will find a reconciliation of IFRS and non-IFRS measures at the end of the press release we published on our Investor Relations website announcing this quarter's results.

Martin Migoya

Thank you, Arturo. Good afternoon, everyone. You may have noticed that I'm not

