Chemtrade Logistics: A 6.8% Dividend Yield With An Anticipated 34% Payout Ratio

The Investment Doctor
Summary

  • Chemtrade Logistics produces specialty chemicals for the North American market.
  • The demand for some of its products remained much stronger than anticipated, resulting in a very strong first quarter.
  • After initially expecting a 15% YoY EBITDA decrease in 2023, Chemtrade now expects its EBITDA to remain at least stable versus last year.
  • This means both the distribution as well as the growth capex will likely be fully covered by the incoming cash flow this year.
caustic soda in bottle, chemical in the laboratory

Kittisak Kaewchalun /iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I discussed Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTC:CGIFF) (TSX:CHE.UN:CA) earlier this year after publishing excellent results for the financial year 2022. Chemtrade initially made it clear investors should not expect

Chart
Data by YCharts

Income Statement

Chemtrade Investor Relations

Cash Flow Statement

Chemtrade Investor Relations

DCF Calculation

Chemtrade Investor Relations

Updated FY 2023 Guidance

Chemtrade Investor Relations

The Investment Doctor
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

I have no position in Chemtrade's common equity, but I have a long position in the newly issued 7% debenture.

